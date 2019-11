Protesters run after police fire tear gas in the Sham Shui Po area in Hong Kong on October 1, 2019. (Getty)

Violence at pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong that saw a police officer shoot a masked demonstrator and a man set on fire is "deeply disturbing", the British government said on Monday.

"Today's events are deeply disturbing. We are seriously concerned by the ongoing violence, and the escalation between protesters and police," said a Foreign Office spokesman.