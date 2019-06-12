 

Hong Kong protesters | Trump, Kim Jong Un progress: WATCH the top world new videos for today

2019-06-12 06:57

Hong Kong protesters prepare barricades near government offices

Hong Kong protesters, angry with the city's plan to allow extraditions to China, create barricades near government offices as they prepare to potentially face off with riot police as the demonstration picks up pace.

WATCH: Hong Kong government will not withdraw extradition bill: leader

WATCH: Violence breaks out as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters

WATCH: Huge Hong Kong crowds protest against China extradition law

A year since Singapore, has Trump made progress?

It's been one year since the Singapore summit, but Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un still can't seem to cross a certain threshold when it comes to North Korea's nuclear weapons. The two sides now appear as far apart as they were going in.

Suspect in deputy shooting probed in other attacks

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says suspect in unprovoked attack on deputy may be responsible for other crimes in Southern California. The deputy is on life support in grave condition.

House approves authority to sue Trump advisers

The Democratic-led US House of Representatives on Tuesday voted to give lawmakers clear authority to sue Trump administration figures who defy congressional subpoenas, including former White House Counsel Don McGahn.

Baby elephant takes first wobbly steps

The Asian elephant was born at Pairi Daiza zoo in Belgium.

Read more on:    us  |  china  |  north kroea
US imposes sanctions on Syrian mogul for aiding Assad

48 minutes ago

