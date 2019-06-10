 

Hong Kong protests | Carter talks Trump: WATCH the top World news videos for today

2019-06-10 07:09

Hong Kong police force back protesters trying to storm parliament

A peaceful mass protest in Hong Kong over an extradition bill descended into violence in the early hours of Monday as several hundred protesters clashed with a similar number of police outside the city's parliament.

WATCH: Violence breaks out as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters

WATCH: Huge Hong Kong crowds protest against China extradition law

Carter talks Trump, China and leadership at church

Former US president Jimmy Carter is back to teaching on Sunday school in Georgia after taking time off to undergo surgery. Speaking at the Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Carter spoke about a recent phone call he had with President Donald Trump.

Mexico's president feels heat over US deal

Mexico's President, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, held a celebratory rally after averting Donald Trump's tariffs, but not all of his countrymen believe he has reason to rejoice.

Kazakhstan election protesters clash with police

Demonstrators take to the streets to condemn a presidential poll they say is not free and fair.

Boris Johnson would freeze $50bn Brexit debt to EU

Boris Johnson says that he'd threaten to withhold nearly $50bn in outstanding liabilities owed by the United Kingdom to the European Union, if he replaces Theresa May as the next British prime minister. The hardliner wants to use the debt as leverage to renegotiate Brexit terms.

WATCH: Hong Kong government will not withdraw extradition bill: leader

2019-06-10 06:21

