Hong Kong protests | Khan talks nuclear over Kashmir: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Hong Kong leader says never contemplated resignation

Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam says she has never contemplated resigning. A recent leaked audio recording of her had suggested she had wanted to resign but was unable to do so.

Won't use nuclear weapons first, says Imran Khan amid tension with India

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said his country would not use nuclear weapons first, news agency Reuters reported. The comment comes amid tension between India and Pakistan over the scrapping of special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Victim of soon to be released sex offender says: 'Hold your children close'

Lisa Giles, a child sex abuse victim over 30 years ago speaks to reporters outside NSW Supreme Court in Sydney about the decision to release sex offender and child murderer Michael Guider from jail back into the community within days.

As Dorian nears, Red Cross opens Florida shelters

The American Red Cross has opened shelters across Central Florida as Hurricane Dorian barrels toward the state's Atlantic coast.

Jeremy Corbyn says Boris Johnson is 'threatening people' with no-deal Brexit

Jeremy Corbyn addresses a rally in Salford during which he said Boris Johnson "is essentially threatening people" with his no-deal Brexit plans.



GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter