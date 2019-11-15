Hong Kong protests shift to universities | ISIS battle in Africa, says US: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Hong Kong protesters are fortifying universities

Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters paralysed parts of the city for a fourth successive day on Thursday, forcing schools to close and blocking highways, as students built campus barricades and the government dismissed rumours of a curfew.

Pompeo says ISIS fight shifting to Africa

The global coalition to defeat Islamic State is turning its attention to combating the group in North and West Africa, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday.

Jeremy Corbyn: Labour will win constituencies across Scotland

Jeremy Corbyn predicted Labour will win constituencies "right across Scotland" in next month's General Election as he spoke at a rally in McEwan Hall, Edinburgh. The party leader insisted he was "utterly determined to win" on December 12.

California high school shooting leaves two dead

A student pulled a gun from his backpack and opened fire at a Southern California high school on Thursday, killing two students and wounding three others before shooting himself in the head on his 16th birthday, authorities said.

Finland reclaims sauna world record from China

Bathers from 101 different countries squeeze into a sauna in Helsinki, Finland, in a successful attempt to reclaim the world record from China, which won the title in 2013 with 99 different nationalities in one sauna.

