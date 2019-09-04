Hong Kong protests to continue despite divisive bill's demise

Protesters vowed to keep on demonstrating even after leader Carrie Lam attempted on Wednesday to defuse weeks of political chaos by formally withdrawing a controversial extradition bill.

The withdrawal comes more than two months after Lam first suspended the legislation in mid-June following following record-breaking marches in Hong Kong that drew as many as two million people, according to estimates by protest organiser Civil Human Rights Front (CHRF).

Seething anger has failed to subside since then with a recent march in late August drawing 1.7 million demonstrators, according to CHRF.

The divisive bill would have allowed for Hong Kong residents to stand trial in mainland China and stoked fears in the former British colony that it was losing its autonomy promised until 2047 under the "one country, two systems" agreement when London handed over control to Beijing in 1997.

'Not backing down'

said protester Hermione, a lawyer who asked to only be identified by her first name for security reasons.

She said the bill's formal withdrawal will only "stoke the fire even more".

"No one trusts Carrie Lam anymore so anything she says is going to be interpreted as another tactic to distract public opinion to try to divide support for protesters."

Similar feelings were shared by a protester named Jack who said the five demands and "no less" were a major rallying cry and still on the minds of Hong Kong people.

"I think ultimately the people have been requesting five demands as a whole so it's a package. It's not a multiple choice list of options," he said. "Basically people can stand firm as one, and the request has always been five demands and everything should be met as a whole."

'Unlimited power'

Police tactics have become a major focus of protesters' ire over the past two months as security forces have fired rubber-coated bullets, tear gas, and water cannon on protesters while more than 1,000 people have been arrested, including children as young as age 12.

While Lam has promised police tactics will be reviewed, she said it will occur under the Independent Police Complaints Council, a body within the Hong Kong Police Force - as opposed to an independent inquiry. 190831051941857 "There is no effective way to control the power of the police - they basically have unlimited power these days and there's no check or balance," said protester Kay who works in financial services.

