Hong Kong protests | US guns: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Gas masks and hard hats at Hong Kong's protest pop-up store

Lee Ching-hei runs a pop-up store in Hong Kong but instead of offering the latest food trends or fashion must-haves he sells another highly sought-after commodity: protest supplies.

Representative Schultz pushes for background checks for guns

Florida representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz joined Parkland parents, whose children died in the Douglas high school mass shooting to call on Senate Republicans to take on a gun background check bill passed by the house.

Trump defends Israel move to bar 2 congresswomen

US President Donald Trump is defending Israel's decision to bar two Democratic members of Congress from visiting the country, even as he claims he didn't "encourage or discourage" the move.

Iowa State Fair: Step right up... if you want to be president

A long standing tradition in US politics, Iowa can make or break a presidential candidate's White House run. This rural mid-western state is the first to hold its primaries with the famed Iowa caucuses in February 2020.

Gentle giraffes threatened with 'silent extinction'

In Kenya, as across Africa, populations of the world's tallest mammals are quietly, yet sharply, in decline. Giraffe numbers across the continent fell 40% between 1985 and 2015, to just under 100 000 animals.

