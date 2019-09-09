 

Hong Kong pupils get involved | Taliban threatens Americans: WATCH the top world news videos for today

2019-09-09 07:05

HK pupils form human chain to show solidarity

Thousands of pupils from secondary schools across Hong Kong hold hands and form a human chain to show their solidarity toward the pro-democracy protest movement.

Americans will die due to nixed peace talks: Taliban

US President Donald Trump's decision to cancel Afghan peace talks will cost more American lives, the Taliban said on Sunday while the US promised to keep up pressure on the militants, in a stunning reversal of efforts to forge a deal ending nearly 20 years of war in Afghanistan.

What happens next in Parliament?

On September 9, the Government tabled another motion under the Fixed-term Parliaments Act which seeks to trigger an early general election. Boris Johnson failed in his bid to do the same last week.

Clean up underway in Atlantic Canada after hurricane force winds from Dorian

A storm with hurricane-force winds that hit the Maritimes left more than 400 000 residents without electricity, as repairs began on Sunday to downed power lines and buildings struck by splintered trees.

Mysterious illness kills dogs in Norway

A mysterious illness in Norway is killing dogs. It has a quick onset and nobody can confirm whether it is contagious or not.

