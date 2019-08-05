 

Hong Kong strike | US shootings: WATCH the top world news videos for today

2019-08-05 07:24

Commuter chaos as protesters shut Hong Kong with general strike

Hundreds of flights were cancelled, while commuters struggled to get to work in the Monday morning rush hour, with many rail and bus services suspended.

Authorities investigate two back-to-back mass shootings

Two mass shootings that killed 30 people, including the assailant in Ohio, reverberated across the U.S. on Sunday, prompting renewed calls for gun control measures and raising concerns over domestic terrorism.

White House fence project obscures tourists' view

Tourists aiming for postcard-perfect photos of the White House must contend with a tall white wooden barrier that's obscuring prime views of the executive mansion.

British troops train Ugandan soldiers combating Islamist militants

British troops have been training their Ugandan counterparts to help them prepare for a difficult peacekeeping deployment where they will fight the Islamist militants, al-Shabab.

Turkey plans new military operation in northern Syria

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Ankara will launch a military operation in a Kurdish-controlled area of northern Syria.

turkey  |  us  |  china  |  uganda
