 

Honours for Australians involved in Thai cave rescue

2018-07-24 14:31
A Thai Navy diver in Tham Luang cave during rescue operations for the 12 boys and their football team coach that were trapped in the cave at Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province. (Handout, Royal Thai Navy, AFP)

A Thai Navy diver in Tham Luang cave during rescue operations for the 12 boys and their football team coach that were trapped in the cave at Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province. (Handout, Royal Thai Navy, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Nine Australians who helped rescue young footballers trapped in a Thai cave were given state honours on Tuesday, with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull declaring their bravery an inspiration to the world.

The 12 "Wild Boars" players and their coach were stuck deep in the flooded cave for up to 18 days before Thai Navy SEALs and international cave diving experts rescued them in a highly risky operation that captivated global attention.

Anaesthetist Richard Harris and his diving partner Craig Challen, both cave diving specialists, played key roles in the rescue and were awarded the Star of Courage, Australia's second-highest bravery decoration.

Six police officers and a navy officer were given the third-highest decoration, the Bravery Medal.

"You made us so proud, selflessly courageous, superbly, professionally competent. We could not have better ambassadors showing the best of our Australian values than you," Turnbull said at the medal ceremony in Canberra.

"You saved those young men and as you did so inspired not just your own nation, our nation - but holding its breath, and praying for your success - you inspired the whole world."

Harris was specifically requested by experts to help in the dramatic rescue and was reportedly the last person to leave the cave, credited with monitoring the boys' health and sedating them so they would not panic during the extraction.

The children aged from 11 to 16 and their coach spent nine days in darkness until two British divers found them - before the drawn-out rescue that saw the last person leave the cave on July 10.

Read more on:    australia  |  thailand  |  thailand cave rescue

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Hundreds missing in Laos after hydropower dam collapse

2018-07-24 10:49

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Body of 5-year-old killed in Belville fire carried away from apartment building
 

Tragedy for World's Ugliest Dog winner 2018

Zsa Zsa dies two weeks after winning World’s Ugliest Dog Title

 

Paws

Hilarious doggo Snapchats that have us in stitches
How your dog can tell what you’re feeling
Share your 67 minutes with animals in need this Mandela Day
Kevin Anderson’s dog is winning at Instagram!
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 15:15 PM
Road name: M3 Southbound

Southbound
Botrivier 15:15 PM
Road name: N2

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Saturday, July 21 2018-07-21 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 