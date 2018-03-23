UPDATE: Two dead as suspected ISIS gunman takes hostages in France

Trebes
– At least two people were killed after a gunman claiming allegiance to the
Islamic State group opened fire and took hostages at a supermarket in southwest
France on Friday.
A security source said the two
were killed in the attack at a Super U store in the town of Trebes.
Armed police were also responding
to the earlier shooting of a policeman in the town of Carcassonne, 15 minutes
drive away, which took place at around 11:00 (10:00 GMT).
The
car driven by a man who shot and wounded a police officer in Carcassonne,
southern France, on Friday morning has been found in the parking lot of the
supermarket where hostages have been taken, a security source told AFP.
In
Trebes, a picturesque medieval town of around 5 000 people, the man
"entered the Super U supermarket at around 11:15 and shots were
heard," a source told AFP on condition of anonymity.
A witness reported he shouted
"Allahu Akbar" (God is greatest) before going into the premises, the
source added.
Site
off-limits
French
investigators suspect the gunman who took people hostage at a supermarket on
Friday is a Moroccan man who had been flagged as a potential extremist, a
security source said.
Local
authorities tweeted that the area around the supermarket was off-limits to the
public, while Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said it was a "serious"
incident.
The shootings come with France
still on high alert after a string of jihadist attacks since 2015, starting in
January that year with the assault on satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo that
left 12 people dead.
France also suffered major
attacks in Paris in November 2015 when ISIS jihadists killed 130 people in
bombings and shootings at bars, restaurants, the Bataclan concert venue and the
national stadium.
In July 2016, in another attack
claimed by ISIS, a man drove a truck through revellers celebrating Bastille Day
in the Riviera resort of Nice, killing 84 people.
A state of emergency put in place
just after the Paris attacks was finally lifted in October last year, but
soldiers continue to patrol major tourist sites and transport hubs under an
anti-terror mission.
If the link to Islamic State is
confirmed, the hostage-taking would be the first deadly attack in France since
October, when two young women were stabbed to death outside Marseille's main
train station.
Interior Minister Gerard Collomb
was heading to the scene, he wrote on Twitter.
The area of southwest France
where Friday's shootings took place has been scarred by Islamic extremism
before.
In 2012, Mohamed Merah shot dead
seven people including three Jewish schoolchildren in the nearby city of
Toulouse.
