 

House subpoenas Trump lawyer Giuliani for docs in impeachment probe

2019-09-30 22:39
President Donald Trump with Rudy Giuliani. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

House Democratic leaders on Monday slapped Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani with a subpoena to turn over Ukraine-related documents as part of an accelerating formal presidential impeachment probe.

"Pursuant to the House of Representatives' impeachment inquiry, we are hereby transmitting a subpoena that compels you to produce the documents set forth in the accompanying schedule by October 15, 2019," wrote House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff and the chairs of two other panels conducting investigations.

The chairmen are seeking all communications by Giuliani and three other attorneys related to Trump's effort - now at the heart of impeachment proceedings - to pressure Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky to launch "politically-motivated investigations" against 2020 White House hopeful Joe Biden and his son.

