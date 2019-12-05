 

Huawei tackles US ban | Trump cuts food stamp programme: WATCH the top world news videos for today

2019-12-05 07:05

Huawei moves to overturn 'unlawful' US subsidy ban

Chinese telecoms giant Huawei says it has petitioned a US court to overturn a ban that prevents carriers in rural America from tapping an $8.5bn federal fund to purchase the company's equipment.

Trump administration to end food stamps for 700 000 people

The Trump administration said on Wednesday it will make it harder for states to keep residents in the US food stamp programme in a move that is projected to end benefits for nearly 700 000 people.

Folau settlement cheaper than trial: Castle

Rugby Australia Chief Executive Raelene Castle speaks in Sydney after the settlement with Israel Folau. Castle says the settlement gives Rugby Australia “some certainty” and says the cost was “less than seeing a trial through to the end of February.

Jeremy Corbyn pledges to end homelessness in five years

Jeremy Corbyn pledges to end homelessness in five years as he meets homelessness outreach workers at Surviving the Streets UK in Hastings, East Sussex. The Labour leader helps pack food up before going out into the town with outreach workers.

Legal experts testify Trump actions are impeachable

Three constitutional law experts called by Democrats testified Trump's actions concerning Ukraine represented impeachable offenses as the House Judiciary Committee began proceedings expected to end in charges against the president.

2019-12-04 22:00

