Hurricane Dorian kills 7 | Rebel MPs beat Boris Johnson Brexit plan: WATCH the top world news videos for today

At least 7 killed in Bahamas by Hurricane Dorian says PM

Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis, says seven people are now known to have died following Hurricane Dorian, and that: "There may be additional deaths that we can expect."

Opponents of 'no-deal' Brexit vote to defeat Johnson

A cross-party alliance defeated UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in parliament in a bid to prevent him taking Britain out of the EU without a divorce agreement - prompting him to announce that he would immediately push for a snap election.

No passengers survived California boat fire

None of a dive boat's 34 passengers survived a fast-moving fire that sunk it off California's Santa Cruz Island, officials said on Tuesday.

RAW | The fight is not over yet: Lawyer speaks as Tamil family deportation case adjourned

Lawyer for the Tamil asylum-seeker family, Carina Ford, speaks outside the Federal Court in Melbourne about the fight to prevent the deportation of a Tamil family from Australia. Ford says the case has been adjourned until Friday.

Chandrayaan 2 completes orbit manoeuvres, one step away from moon landing

The Chandrayaan 2 mission has completed all its orbit manoeuvres around the Moon and is ready to land close to the lunar south pole. The orbit manoeuvres, including the lander 'Vikram' separating from the orbiter, were performed to pin-point accuracy.



