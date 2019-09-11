Hurricane Dorian's devastation | Mugabe's body leaves Singapore: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Hurricane Dorian devastates Bahamas, at least 50 dead

At least 50 people have died in the Bahamas as a result of Hurricane Dorian, with the death toll only expected to rise as more bodies are discovered.

Mugabe's body leaves Singapore funeral parlour

A hearse carrying the body of Zimbabwe's ex-president Robert Mugabe leaves a funeral parlour in Singapore bound for an airport from where it will be flown back home for burial.

Hong Kong soccer fans stage protest against China

Thousands of Hong Kong football fans booed loudly and turned their backs when the Chinese national anthem was played before a World Cup qualifier match against Iran on Tuesday, taking the city's months of protests into the sports realm.

Police clash with protesters in Honduras

Police clash with demonstrators in Tegucigalpa, as they protest against the construction of a housing complex in La Tigra National Park, one of the main water sources of the Honduran capital.

Apple unveils cheaper iPhone but fewer new features

Apple unveiled new iPhones that, aside from improved cameras, are largely unchanged from previous models. An unexpected price cut for the cheapest model underscores the company's efforts to counter slumping phone sales.

