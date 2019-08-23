'I-95 killer' who targeted gay men executed in Florida

Miami
– A confessed murderer linked to a months-long killing spree in 1994 that
targeted older gay men was executed on Thursday in the US state of Florida.
Gary Ray Bowles, who was 57, was
executed by lethal injection at 22:58.
In
a final written statement, Bowles apologised for the "pain and
suffering" he had caused, stating: "I never wanted this to be my
life. You don't wake up one day and decide to become a serial killer."
Bowles was dubbed the "I-95
killer" after being linked to a half-dozen homicides along the interstate
highway of that name, a major artery along the East Coast.
Late on Thursday the US Supreme
Court rejected defence motions calling for a stay of execution.
According to court records,
Bowles had a disturbing and chaotic childhood. His father died before he was
born, and his mother remarried several times, twice to men who abused Bowles.
He took to drugs and drinking by
age 11, and at 13 he nearly killed his second stepfather by smashing a rock
into his head, according to the Orlando Sentinel.
Stuffing objects down victims' throats
A Washington Post profile,
written in 1994 while police were desperately searching for the suspected
serial killer, described Bowles as a "rugged, handsome and charming"
young man who had left home as a teenager and turned to prostitution to
survive.
He had a long arrest record,
including for robbery, and spent a few years in prison in the 1980s after
beating and raping a girlfriend – so viciously that one detective was quoted as
saying, "I've seen better looking bodies in an autopsy."
In 1994, after the months-long
manhunt had spurred public fears up and down the I-95 corridor, Bowles was
captured in the northern Florida city of Jacksonville and charged with the
murder of Walter Jamelle Hinton.
Bowles subsequently confessed to
the other murders – crimes that had been linked in part by the killer's habit
of stuffing rags or other objects down his victims' throats.
He received a death sentence in
1999.
Florida's Republican governor,
Ron DeSantis, signed the execution order earlier this year.
Florida is one of 29 US states
that still practice capital punishment, according to the Death Penalty
Information Center, which advocates against the death penalty.
Inmates in that state are allowed
to choose death by injection or by electrocution. A private citizen is paid
$150 to serve as executioner, according to the state's website.
