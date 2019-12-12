 

I called his bluff: London attack attack hero says he was ready to die to save lives

2019-12-12 19:46
A couple place a bouquet of flowers on London Bridge in memory of the victims of the knife attack at the end of November. (Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP).

A couple place a bouquet of flowers on London Bridge in memory of the victims of the knife attack at the end of November. (Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP).

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A reformed prisoner who fought London Bridge assailant Usman Khan with a fire extinguisher on Thursday said he was ready to die because he believed the attacker wore a live suicide belt.

Khan killed two people and wounded three while on conditional release from prison in the November 29 knife attack.

He was shot dead by police while wearing what proved to be a fake explosives vest on the iconic bridge in the heart of the UK capital.

Khan had been serving a 16-year prison sentence for an Al-Qaeda-inspired plot to attack central London and was freed after being deemed to no longer be a risk to the public.

He was prevented from causing more harm by Londoners who jumped on him before the police arrived, tackling him to the ground and hitting him with whatever was at hand.

John Crilly, 48, who served eight years in prison for murder in a botched burglary, was attending a class for reformed convicts at the time of the attack, which came in the heat of Britain's general election campaign.

ALSO READ | Dad of London Bridge victim says son was a 'beautiful spirit'

He told the BBC that he acted on "instinct" and "was screaming at (Khan) to blow it (the belt)... calling his bluff."

"I was prepared to probably lose my life," he said.

Khan had taken part in the same convict rehabilitation programme as Crilly during some of his time in jail.

Crilly said he first tried bring down Khan with a wooden lecturn he grabbed from Fishmongers' Hall, where the class was being held, before using the fire extinguisher.

"The spray distracted him," he told the BBC.

Read more on:    usman khan  |  united kingdom  |  london bridge attack
NEXT ON NEWS24X

EU leaders keep mum on Brexit as Britain votes

2019-12-12 18:30

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | There has been a measure of sabotage involved in Eskom's load shedding crisis - Ramaphosa
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 19:01 PM
Road name: Kloof Nek Road Outbound

Outbound
Ottery 19:01 PM
Road name: LOAD SHEDDING

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Two lucky winners on Wednesday 2019-12-11 21:29 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 