'I just hope he's doing fine' - Trump on North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

Washington
– US President Donald Trump wished North Korea's Kim Jong Un "well"
on Tuesday but stopped short of directly commenting on the reclusive leader's
health amid reports he underwent surgery.
"I can only say this: I wish
him well," Trump told reporters at the White House, noting the "good
relationship" he shares with the North Korean leader.
"I just hope he's doing
fine," Trump said, adding he "may" reach out to Kim to see how
he is doing.
"If he is in the kind of
condition that the reports say, that the news is saying, it's a very serious
condition."
Trump declined to say whether he
had direct information about Kim's health, and suggested he was basing his
information on news reports.
"I don't know that the
reports are true," he said.
The US president's comments
follow a flurry of questions about Kim's health after a report on Tuesday that
Kim was being treated after surgery.
Reports of cardiovascular procedure
South Korea has played down the
report, which followed mounting speculation over Kim's absence from a key
anniversary.
Pyongyang marked the birthday of
its late founder, Kim's grandfather Kim Il Sung, on 15 April – by far the most
important date in its annual political calendar. Kim was not seen in
attendance.
Daily NK, an online media outlet
run mostly by North Korean defectors, said Kim underwent a cardiovascular
procedure earlier this month and was recovering at a villa in North Phyongan
province.
"Excessive smoking, obesity
and fatigue were the direct causes of Kim's urgent cardiovascular
treatment," it cited an unidentified source inside the country as saying.
CNN, citing an anonymous US
official, said Washington was "monitoring intelligence" that Kim was
in "grave danger" after undergoing surgery.
In a statement, a spokesperson
for the South's presidential Blue House said: "We have nothing to confirm
and no special movement has been detected inside North Korea as of now."
Trump and Kim have held two
summits, beginning June 2018 in Singapore, which was the first ever
face-to-face meeting between leaders of the two countries.
The summit focused on security
and denuclearisation issues, but subsequent talks between the two leaders
collapsed in Hanoi, Vietnam in 2019.