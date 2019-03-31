 

'I'll listen respectfully', says Biden as he defends his behaviour with women

2019-03-31 18:00
Former Vice President Joe Biden.

Former Vice President Joe Biden. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Former vice president Joe Biden said on Sunday he doesn't believe he ever acted inappropriately toward women but will "listen respectfully" to suggestions he did.

Biden, who is deciding whether to join the 2020 presidential race, released a new statement in response to allegations from a Nevada politician that he kissed her on the back of the head in 2014 and made her uncomfortable.

"In my many years on the campaign trail and in public life, I have offered countless handshakes, hugs, expressions of affection, support and comfort. And not once — never — did I believe I acted inappropriately," he said. "If it is suggested I did so, I will listen respectfully. But it was never my intention."

The allegation was made in a New York Magazine article written by Lucy Flores, a former Nevada state representative and the 2014 Democratic nominee for Nevada lieutenant governor.

Going on the attack against the prospective 2020 contender, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said Flores was "quite bold" to "go up against the highest levels of her political party" with the allegations and suggested that Biden should consider apologising to Flores.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

"If anybody just types in 'Creepy Uncle Joe Videos' you come up with a treasure trove," Conway told "Fox News Sunday."

"I think Joe Biden has a big problem here because he calls it affection and handshakes. His party calls it completely inappropriate," she said.

Some of the Democratic presidential candidates have expressed support for Flores, but they haven't said it disqualifies Biden from joining the race.

Senator Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., a candidate for president, said she had "no reason not to believe" Flores' allegations.

"And I think we know from campaigns and from politics that people raise issues and they have to address them and that's what he will have to do with the voters if he gets into the race," Klobuchar told ABC's "This Week."

Speaking to reporters in Iowa over the weekend, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and former HUD Secretary Julian Castro said they believed Flores and indicated it's up to Biden to decide whether he should join the race.

In the New York Magazine article published Friday, Flores wrote that she and Biden were waiting to take the stage during a rally in Las Vegas before the 2014 election.

"I felt two hands on my shoulders. I froze. 'Why is the vice president of the United States touching me?'" Flores wrote. "He proceeded to plant a big slow kiss on the back of my head."

The rally's organizer, Henry R Munoz III, said in a statement Saturday that he spoke to several key people and staff who attended the rally and that they "do not believe that circumstances support allegations that such an event took place."

Read more on:    joe biden  |  us
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Iraq arrests Mosul ferry owners after deadly disaster

55 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
POLITICS PODCAST: Ramaphosa, his son and battles for the soul of the ANC
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Someone is R400 000 richer tonight! 2019-03-30 21:26 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 