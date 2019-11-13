 

Impeachment probe hears Trump 'cared more' about Biden probe than Ukraine

2019-11-13 20:28
US President Donald Trump. (Brendan Smialowski / AFP)

US President Donald Trump. (Brendan Smialowski / AFP)

President Donald Trump told a US diplomat he "cared more" about Ukraine investigating his Democratic rival Joe Biden than about the country itself, a key witness told the Trump impeachment hearing on Wednesday.

In a new development in the probe, top US envoy to Ukraine William Taylor told the hearing Trump's Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, shortly after speaking with the president in July, said "Trump cared more about the investigations of Biden" than Ukraine itself.

Taylor said a member of his staff told him last Friday, after he had already testified behind closed doors, that he overheard Sondland's July 26 phone call with Trump and then asked Sondland about Trump's thoughts about Ukraine, which prompted Sondland's remarks.

