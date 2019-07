India on Monday launched a landmark spacecraft to land on the moon, in a bid to become only the fourth nation to achieve the feat.

Chandrayaan-2 - Moon Chariot 2 - took off as scheduled at 09:13 GMTN from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota, an island off the coast of southern Andhra Pradesh state.

The launch came a week after a fuel leak forced the previous attempt to be scrubbed.

