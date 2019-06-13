 

India plans 'very small' space station after 2022

2019-06-13 18:06
The International Space Station in orbit. India has plans to establish a 'small' space station.

The International Space Station in orbit. India has plans to establish a 'small' space station. (NASA)

India plans to establish its own "very small" space station in the next decade as the country gears up for a first manned mission beyond earth.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief K. Sivan said Thursday the ambitious project would follow a successful launch of a manned space flight scheduled by 2022.

"Our space station is going to be very small... useful to carry out experiments," Sivan told reporters in New Delhi.

"We are not having a big plan of sending humans on tourism and other things," he added.

A space station is capable of hosting crew members for years on end, and provides facilities for experiments and support vehicles to dock.

India's first manned space mission -- named Gaganyaan -- is due to take place by 2022, in time to commemorate 75 of years of the country's independence from Britain.

It will have two or three astronauts on a maximum seven-day mission.

The Indian announcement comes a day after the country unveiled an unmanned moon lander expected to be launched on July 15 for a touchdown on the lunar surface around September 6.

India successfully sent a first lunar mission to space in 2008, playing a crucial role in the discovery of water molecules on the moon.

The country has made giant strides on its space journey in recent years and has been a pioneer in low-cost technology.

It sent a mission to Mars in 2014 for just $74 million -- a fraction of the $671 million spent by the US space agency NASA.

ISRO also plans to send a mission to study the Sun in 2020, and to Venus by 2023.

Read more on:    india  |  space exploration
