India set to count votes after marathon general elections

India will count votes on Thursday after the seven-phase elections drew to a close on May 19, with incumbent Prime Minister Narendra Modi tipped to win a second term in office.

More than 67 percent of the 900 million eligible voters cast their ballot in the mammoth elections spread over six weeks, recording the highest ever voter turnout in the country's independent history.

Exit polls have predicted a clear majority for Modi in the 545-member Lok Sabha, the lower house of parliament. 190513091851774

Elections were held for 542 constituencies, as polls in southern constituency of Vellore were rescinded. Two seats are nominated by the president.

The party or coalition with a simple majority (272 seats) is invited to form the government. The MPs from the winning party or coalition elect their leader, who then becomes the country's prime minister.

With results of the world's largest election barely hours hours away, the big question on everybody's mind is: can Modi and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) beat anti-incumbency and form a second consecutive government?

Activists and many senior editors fear another term for Modi will boost hardline Hindu groups, who have been accused of increasing attacks on minorities, particularly Muslims, in the past five years.

"It's is a battle between those who believe in a majoritarian nationalism based on Hindi, Hindu, upper caste and vegetarian sentiments and those who believe in a contractual nationalism which is based on the promise of accommodating the diversity of the peoples of the country," Vinod K Jose, the Editor of The Caravan magazine, told Al Jazeera.

Observers believe that the opposition, with the Congress in the lead along with an array of powerful regional parties, can have a shot at power only if the BJP loses in the northern Hindi speaking states.

190423115918201

Polarising narrative

190520083409952

"It was a campaign devoid of any discussion of issues on the part of the BJP because the PM doesn't want to talk about his record," Soz told Al Jazeera.

However, the BJP made a comeback following a surge in nationalist sentiment triggered by Indian air strikes inside Pakistan in retaliation to a suicide attack in Indian-administered Kashmir, and effectively turned its campaign into referendum on national security.

The 2019 elections saw the BJP returning to its core ideology of Hindu nationalism as it fielded Sadhvi Pragya Thakur as its candidate from the central Indian city of Bhopal.

Thakur is facing terror charges for plotting bomb attack on Muslims.

Even as the BJP prepares to take office, opposition parties have raised concerns over the conduct of the country's powerful electoral body during the long drawn elections. At least 22 opposition parties submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission on Tuesday demanding that the paper slips or Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) generated by the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) be counted first. They fear that EVMs might have been manipulated.