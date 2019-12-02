India vet rape and murder: Fast-track court to try accused

The chief minister of the southern state of Telangana has said the accused in the rape and murder case of a woman will be tried in a fast-track court after a public backlash.

"The chief minister [Chandrashekhar Rao] has instructed officials that the accused of the woman veterinary doctor's ghastly murder should be inquired on a fast-track, and culprits should be given stringent punishment," Telangana Chief Minister's Office said in a statement on Sunday.

Shadnagar, about 50km from Hyderabad, on Thursday.

"How anyone could subject another human being to such terrible, unprovoked violence is beyond imagination," said former opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi on Twitter.

Police said medical evidence would be hard to obtain given the state of the body but they were working on the assumption the victim had been raped.

The vet, who cannot be named, was allegedly abducted on Wednesday night after she left her scooter near an expressway toll booth, according to the police.

The four men are alleged to have deflated a tyre while she was away and offered to help when she returned to collect it.

The victim called her younger sister to say she was stranded and that a group of men had offered to fix her motorcycle.

The woman said she was "afraid", according to her sister's testimony to police. The sister called back later but the victim's phone was switched off.

Police said the ashes of the woman's body were found on Thursday morning. The body had been wrapped in a blanket and doused with kerosene.

Reminiscent of 2012 incident

The victim's mother demanded that the culprits be burned alive, the Times of India newspaper quoted her as saying, while the hashtag #HangRapists trended on the Indian social media. 170505094105993

In New Delhi, about 30 people, including college students, rallied outside a police station, carrying placards demanding justice.

"If your blood doesn't boil even now, it's not blood but water," they chanted. According to government figures, more than 32 000 rape cases were reported in 2017. Experts, however, say the crime is vastly unreported.

Kavita Krishnan of the All India Progressive Women's Association told Al Jazeera from New Delhi.

Telangana state, which includes Hyderabad, who said the dead woman could have been saved if she had called the police first instead of her sister.