 

Married Indian man jailed for life after faking a plane hijacking so he could be with his girlfriend

2019-06-13 15:25

Tholakele Mnganga

(PHOTO: Getty Images/Gallo Images)

(PHOTO: Getty Images/Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

An Indian man has been jailed for life after writing a fake hijacking letter just so he could be with his girlfriend.

BBC news reports that Birju Salla wrote and printed a threatening letter before catching a Jet Airways flight from Delhi to Mumbai in 2017.

During the flight, the note was found and claimed there were 12 hijackers and several explosives onboard, and demanded that the flight be diverted to Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

The plane made an emergency landing in Ahmedabad, 483 miles (778km) from its intended destination, and Salla was arrested afterwards.

He admitted that the main reason he wrote the letter was because he wanted to move to Mumbai with his girlfriend, who was a stewardess on the flight.

She had refused to move with him but Salla, who is married, had hoped by defaming the airline she would lose her job and move in with him.

Along with the life sentence, he was also fined 50 million rupees (R10 million) as he become the first person to be tried under India's new anti-hijacking laws.

Each pilot will get compensation of 100,000 rupees (R 21 358, 59), while each member of the cabin crew will receive 50,000 rupees (R 10 680, 75), and each passenger will be paid 25,000 rupees (R 5 340, 38) for the "misery" the incident caused, according to a statement released by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Salla's lawyer, Rohit Verma, said he would appeal against the decision.

Sources: BBC, CNN

Read more on:    india  |  hijackings
NEXT ON NEWS24X

India plans 'very small' space station after 2022

2019-06-13 18:06

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Five way split of the pot 2019-06-12 21:43 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 