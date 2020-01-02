Indonesia floods leave two dozen dead, several missing - official

Jakarta
– Indonesia's disaster agency warned on Thursday of more deaths after
torrential rains pounded the Jakarta region, triggering floods and landslides
that killed at least 23 and left vast swaths of the megalopolis underwater.
Tens of thousands of residents
have been evacuated to temporary shelters in the area, home to some 30 million,
with scores of homes damaged.
Images from across the region
showed waterlogged homes and cars covered in muddy floodwaters, while some
people took to paddling in small rubber lifeboats or tyre inner-tubes to get
around.
At least 21 people died in
greater Jakarta, while two more were killed by flash floods in neighbouring
Lebak regency, at the south end of Java island.
"The latest toll is 21
dead," social affairs minister Juliari Peter Batubara told reporters on
Thursday.
"We hope the toll won't keep
going up," he added.
'Hit without warning'
In Lebak, the local disaster agency
said it had confirmed two residents died and it was investigating reports that
three more people perished.
Police in Lebak said that they
were searching for as many as eight people who could still be missing from the
area.
Around Jakarta, an eight-year-old
boy killed in a landslide and an 82-year-old pensioner were among the confirmed
victims.
Those killed died from drowning,
hypothermia and being covered by landslides, while one 16-year-old boy was
electrocuted by a power line.
"The floods hit without
warning," Munarsih, who goes by one name, said from her waterlogged
neighbourhood in Jakarta's western outskirts, where dozens of local families
fled to safety.
"The water came very fast
and it rose quickly. We couldn't manage to get our stuff out, including my
car," she added.
31 000 people evacuated
On
Wednesday, electricity was switched off in many Jakarta districts to prevent
more electrocutions, with some train lines and one of the city's airports also
shut.
The
torrential downpour triggered landslides on the city's outskirts.
The disaster marked Jakarta's
worst flooding since 2013 when dozens were killed after the city was inundated
by monsoon rains.
The city is regularly hit by
floods during Indonesia's rainy season, which started in late November.
Authorities said on Thursday that
some 31 000 people had been evacuated, but that figure did not include
residents in Jakarta's satellite cities.
Service at Halim Perdanakusuma
airport, which handles commercial and military planes, was temporarily shut due
to severe flooding on its runways, according to the transport ministry. It was
reopened on Thursday.
Some flights were transferred to
Jakarta's main Soekarno-Hatta International Airport.