 

INFOGRAPHIC: Thai cave rescue mission - How the 12 boys and their coach were rescued

2018-07-10 16:46

The 12-boy soccer team and their coach have been safely brought to surface from a cave in Thailand where they have been trapped in for more than two weeks.

A former military diver died after running out of oxygen while assisting in the rescue operation, which took a painstaking three days. It included having to teach some of the boys how to swim. They had to navigate through submerged passageways and also had to climb up steep slopes.

Have a look at this timeline of the cave rescue and follow all our coverage on the incident that gripped world headlines. 

This is what the rescue mission entailed:

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    thailand  |  thailand cave rescue

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

LIVE: Rescued boys to recover in isolation over 7 days

2018-07-10 07:32

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: 'We are being forced from our homes in an apartheid fashion' - Bo-Kaap resident
 

Just 10 cats hanging out in boxes - because they're awesome

No matter how many toys and gadgets you may spoil your feline friend with, they will always come back to the humble box for entertainment.

 

Paws

The World of Dogs & Cats Pet Expo in Joburg is back!
4 animals predicting FIFA World Cup 2018 outcomes!
New home for pig’s paintings
What dogs think of Kanye West’s 'lift Yourself' track
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, July 7 2018-07-07 21:11 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 