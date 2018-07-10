INFOGRAPHIC: Thai cave rescue mission - How the 12 boys and their coach were rescued

The 12-boy soccer team and their coach have been safely brought to surface from a cave in Thailand where they have been trapped in for more than two weeks.

A former military diver died after running out of oxygen while assisting in the rescue operation, which took a painstaking three days. It included having to teach some of the boys how to swim. They had to navigate through submerged passageways and also had to climb up steep slopes.

Have a look at this timeline of the cave rescue and follow all our coverage on the incident that gripped world headlines.

This is what the rescue mission entailed:

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter