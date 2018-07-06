INFOGRAPHIC: Where were the missing Thai boys found? See here.

Rescuers who reached a group of children trapped in a flooded Thai cave say finding them was the easy part; getting the youngsters out safely will be the real challenge, according to an AFP report.

The 12 boys and went missing on June 23 after entering the Tham Luang cave, in a national park near the Myanmar and Laos borders, with their coach.

Heavy monsoon rains hit the region, causing the cave to flood – trapping the boys and their coach inside.

Food and medical assistance have reached the boys and the Thai Military aims to provide them with months' worth of supplies while the rescue mission is underway.

See where the missing Thai boys were found:



