Texas school shooting: Possible explosives found at school

Authorities say possible explosive devices have been found at and adjacent to the Texas high school where a shooting left as many as 10 people dead.

The Santa Fe Independent School District said in a statement on Friday that authorities are in the process of rendering the devices safe.

There's no indication how many devices have been found. Police asked the public to "remain vigilant" and to call 911 if they see any suspicious items in the area.

At least one gunman opened fire at a Houston-area high school on Friday, killing eight to 10 people, most of them students, authorities said.

The incident took place at Santa Fe High School in the city of the same name, located about 50km southeast of Houston in Galveston County.



"There was someone that walked in with a shotgun and started shooting, and this girl got shot in the leg," an eyewitness identified as Nikki told local television station KTRK.

The suspect was in custody, the school's assistant principal, Cris Richardson, told CNN.

US media reported President Donald Trump saying the situation was "not looking good."

"School shooting in Texas. Early reports not looking good. God bless all!" Trump tweeted.

He expressed "sadness and heartbreak" over the shooting.

Describing the incident as "absolutely horrific," Trump said: "This has been going on too long in our country."

"My administration is determined to do everything in our power to protect our students, secure our schools, and to keep weapons out of the hands of those who pose a threat to themselves, and to others," he added.

"This morning, an incident occurred at the high school involving an active shooter. The situation is active, but has been contained. There have been confirmed injuries," the Santa Fe school district said in a statement.

"Law enforcement will continue to secure the building and initiate all emergency management protocols to release and move students to another location."

Other schools in the district were not affected, it added.

The shooting was the latest in what has become an all-too-familiar situation in American schools, with shootings a near-daily occurrence.

Earlier this year, 17 students and staff were killed in a shooting at a Florida high school - a massacre that prompted survivors to launch a grassroots campaign against gun violence.

In Texas, the eyewitness, Nikki, said students fled the school in a panic, and several other students told local media they heard multiple gunshots.

Parent Richard Allen told KTRK he arrived at the school soon after the shooting and reported seeing a number of victims being taken away in ambulances.

"My son said someone went into the art room and started shooting a lot of the kids," Allen said.

Student Paige Curry told local media that she heard gunshots and then a fire alarm, after which students were taken out by teachers to a nearby gas station.

"I saw some girl - she had, you know, she got shot in the kneecap, I guess. So she had a bandage around it. She was limping and then the firemen came and got her," another student, who gave his first name as Tyler, told CBS.

A large contingent of police as well as agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were responding to the incident.

Television footage showed students being led out of the school.

Some students were evacuated to a nearby auto shop, where parents were picking up their children, according to KHOU TV.

