International Covid-19 news: '60mln people could fall into poverty', Russia slates Trump's WHO comments

AFP reports that the head of the World Bank warned Tuesday that the coronavirus crisis threatens to push some 60 million people into extreme poverty, wiping out the gains made over the past three years.

The global lending institution is already financing aid programs in 100 countries, under its commitment to spend $160 billion over the next 15 months, bank president David Malpass said.

"That's home to 70% of the world's population. This represents a significant milestone," Malpass told a conference call.

Malpass said the bank anticipates a five percent contraction in the world economy this year, with severe effects on the poorest countries.

"Our estimate is that up to 60 million people will be pushed into extreme poverty, erasing all the progress made in poverty alleviation in the past three years, and our forecasts indicate a deep recession," Malpass said.

Nearly five million people have been infected by the virus around the world, and more than 300 000 have died since it first appeared in China in late 2019.

So far, the World Bank has spent $5.5 billion to shore up beleaguered health systems, economies and social services in poor countries.

But Malpass stressed that the World Bank's efforts alone were insufficient, and urged donor nations to step up bilateral aid to poorer countries to ensure a durable recovery.

Global CO2 emissions go down



Global CO2 emissions from fossil fuels are set to drop by up to 7% in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, but even this dramatic decline - the sharpest since WWII - would barely dent longterm global warming, AFP reports.

In early April, coronavirus lockdowns led to a 17% reduction worldwide in carbon pollution compared to the same period last year, according to the first peer-reviewed assessment of the pandemic's impact on CO2 emissions, published in Nature Climate Change.

Four countries or blocs - China, the United States, the European Union and India - accounted for two-thirds of the downturn across the first four months of 2020, equivalent to more than one billion tonnes of CO2.

Total emissions from industry and energy last year came to a record 37 billion tonnes.

"Population confinement has led to drastic changes in energy use and CO2 emissions," said lead author Corinne Le Quere, a professor at the Tyndall Centre for Climate Change Research at the University of East Anglia.

"These extreme decreases are likely to be temporary, however, as they do not reflect structural changes in the economic, transport or energy systems."

If the global economy recovers to pre-pandemic conditions by mid-June - an unlikely scenario - CO2 emissions in 2020 are projected to drop only 4%, Le Quere and her team calculated.

But if lockdown restrictions persist throughout the year, the decline will be around 7%.

But the climate threat remains, other experts warn.

Trump's comments slated by Russia

Russia on Tuesday denounced President Donald Trump's threat to pull the US out of the World Health Organization over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, AFP reports.

Deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted as saying by news agency Interfax: "...we are against breaking everything that is there for the sake of one state's political or geopolitical preferences, I mean the United States or even a group of states with the United States at its helm."

"We are against politicising everything that is linked to the Covid-19 spread," Ryabkov was quoted as saying by state news agency RIA Novosti.

"The WHO cannot become a puck that is passed back and forth."

Trump has accused the WHO of botching the global coronavirus response and of being a "puppet of China".

He has been locked in a bitter spat with Beijing, alleging it covered up the initial outbreak in central China late last year before the disease spread across the planet.

On Tuesday, WHO member states at the agency's annual assembly agreed to launch an investigation into its coronavirus response.

They adopted a resolution calling for an "impartial, independent and comprehensive evaluation" of the international response and the measures taken by the agency.

Sweden to ramp up testing

Sweden said on Tuesday it would make coronavirus testing available to people with milder symptoms as well as those working in critical services to avoid keeping them needlessly at home, AFP reports.

Sweden has not imposed the extraordinary lockdown measures seen across Europe, but has urged people to follow official recommendations and behave responsibly.

Tests in the country have so far have mostly been limited to patients in need of hospital care and healthcare staff.

Patients in hospital and those in risk groups are considered the highest priority, followed by healthcare staff and then staff in different critical services, such as law enforcement and infrastructure.

More than 32 000 tests were carried out last week, and samples from nearly 210 000 people have been tested so far.

Sweden on Tuesday reported there were a total of 30 799 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus and 3 743 deaths.

Masked dancers back to work in France

In Mulhouse in eastern France, particularly hard hit by the coronavirus, professional dancers are getting back to work, practising pirouettes in their long-abandoned studio - but no pas-de-deux.

With an easing of France's strict coronavirus lockdown last week after two months of home confinement, the ballet performers of the Opera National du Rhin must observe strict infection-busting measures, which include no contact or dancing in pairs.

They have their temperatures taken upon arrival, leave their shoes outside and must enter in full ballet attire - plus face mask - as the dressing rooms are off limits.

Once inside, black tape on the ground delineates a spot for each dancer, allowing them to keep a safe distance of 3.5 metres as they gracefully go through their paces to piano accompaniment.

Every time the dancers touch something - their mask, the barre or their water bottle - they are required to disinfect their hands.

Dancer Pierre Doncq, 33, says he has stopped drinking water during practice.

"I find it stressful to have to clean my hands each time, to remove my mask and all that. I prefer to concentrate on what the instructor says," he told AFP.

Between two sessions, Doncq had to replace his mask which had become humid from all the heavy breathing.