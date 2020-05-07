International Covid-19 news: Congo needs $500 mln to recover, informal workers suffering

Poverty levels are surging among the world's two billion informal workers during the Covid-19 pandemic, the UN said Thursday, warning many were left to choose between risking infection and putting food on the table, AFP reports.

The coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 260 000 people globally as of Wednesday, has devastated economies around the world and sent unemployment numbers soaring.

But the UN's International Labour Organization (ILO) warned in a fresh report that people working outside of formal economies - including many in food services, manufacturing and retail, as well as more than half a billion farmers - face particularly dire circumstances.

Such workers, who generally have no social protection, are already twice as likely to live in poverty as people with jobs in the formal sector, but the ILO said that the pandemic was set to push many more towards destitution.

Before the crisis, a full quarter of all informal workers were already considered to live in relative poverty - defined as people who make over 50 percent less than the median income in a country.

The pandemic is expected to push the share up from a quarter to 60%, ILO labour market specialist Florence Bonnet told a virtual briefing.

Levels of relative poverty among informal workers are meanwhile expected to swell by 56 percentage points in low-income countries; by 52 percentage points in high-income countries, and by 21 percentage points in upper middle-income countries, the ILO said.

It warned that women and girls were particularly at risk.

Senegal court upholds ban on dead relatives

AFP reports that Senegal's Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a ban on repatriating the bodies of citizens living abroad who have died of coronavirus, rejecting a submission from their distraught relatives.

A group of families with dead relatives abroad had sought to overturn the ban on the grounds that it violated their right to mourn and practise religion in the Muslim-majority West African country.

Senegal's government had ruled out bringing back the bodies to stem the spread of the virus.

Family members have said that around 80 Senegalese have died from Covid-19 overseas, including 40 in France alone.

On Thursday, their lawyers said that the Supreme Court's decision had caused deep distress.

They had argued during the proceedings that the health risk of bringing back bodies was "non-existent," and that the ban infringed religious rights.

Congo asks for half a billion dollars from IMF

DR Congo President Denis Sassou Nguesso on Thursday said his country was requesting emergency aid from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) of up to half a billion dollars, despite problems with an IMF loan granted less than a year ago, AFP reports.

"We are asking for aid from the IMG that could amount to 300, 400, 500 million dollars," Sassou Nguesso said in an interview with the French TV station France 24 and Radio France Internationale (RFI).

"Our parliament has just approved a budget package which halves our budget," he said, referring to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Republic of Congo, also called Congo-Brazzaville, is hugely dependent on oil revenues.

The third biggest oil producer in Africa is expecting the mean oil price to fall from $50 to $25 a barrel, driven by a slump in world demand because of the Covid-19 crisis.