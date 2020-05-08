 

International Covid-19 news: Germany to reimpose lockdown, Italy death toll tops 30 000

2020-05-08 19:08
Indonesian groom Tunggul Pujangkoro, puts the ring on his bride Novi Rahmawati, during their wedding ceremony amid the Coronavirus pandemic at Religious Affairs office Banguntapan. (Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Images)

Indonesian groom Tunggul Pujangkoro, puts the ring on his bride Novi Rahmawati, during their wedding ceremony amid the Coronavirus pandemic at Religious Affairs office Banguntapan. (Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Images)

Authorities in Germany on Friday said they would reimpose some lockdown measures after seeing a cluster of new coronavirus infections, just days after Chancellor Angela Merkel announced a gradual reopening of the country, AFP reports.

In Germany's most populous state of North Rhine-Westphalia, the regional government said there had been a spike in cases at a slaughterhouse in the district of Coesfeld, where more than 150 of the 1 200 employees tested positive for the virus.

Local officials said the outbreak meant the district would be forced to postpone by one week the planned 11 May reopening of restaurants, tourist spots, fitness studios and larger shops, while residents would have to continue limiting their social contacts.

The step-by-step reopening of schools and daycare centres will go ahead as scheduled.

It marks the first setback since Merkel on Wednesday announced that Germany's slowing infection rate and relatively low mortality rate meant the country had weathered the "first phase of the pandemic" and could cautiously return to normal.

The decisions on relaxing restrictions are in the hands of Germany's 16 federal states however, who have agreed to reimpose curbs if the number of new cases hits 50 per 100 000 people over seven days.

North Rhine-Westphalia's health minister Karl-Josef Laumann said the barrier had been breached in Coesfeld, where the slaughterhouse cluster pushed the infection rate up to "61 per 100 000 residents".

Germany has so far recorded 167 300 coronavirus cases nationwide and 7 266 deaths, the Robert Koch Institute for public health said on Friday.

Death toll rises in Italy, UK

The number of deaths from coronavirus in Italy now exceeds 30 000, AFP reports. 

The country's Civil Protection Agency said that 30 201 people had died of the virus, 243 more than on Thursday.

Meanwhile, more than 31 000 people who have tested positive for coronavirus have now died in the UK, new health ministry figures showed on Friday.

The number of fatalities in hospitals, care homes and the wider community rose by 626 on the previous day to reach 31 241.

Portugal uses cranes to end lockdown isolation

Desperate times call for desperate measures and at one care home in Portugal, under severe coronavirus lockdown, that means employing a crane to facilitate meetings between residents and their loved ones.

In Portugal as in other European countries, the pandemic linked to the new coronavirus has claimed many victims among the elderly living in retirement homes.

But thus far, no case of contagion has been detected among the hundred tenants of the Santo Antonio retirement house where Jose lives in the coastal town of Figueira da Foz, midway between Lisbon and Porto.

The town of roughly 60 000 inhabitants can count just 30 officially declared cases in total.


Read more on:    coronavirus
