International Covid-19 news: Italy records 50% more deaths than in previous years, Iran opens mosques

Italy recorded 49.4% more deaths across the country in March 2020 than the average for the same month over the previous five years, official data showed, AFP reports.

The number of deaths across Italy from the day the first novel coronavirus case was recorded on February 20 rose by 38.7%, figures from the ISTAT statistics agency and the ISS public health institute showed.

The Mediterranean country has officially attributed 28 884 deaths to the virus, but the figures mostly include hospital deaths.

Few of the elderly in care homes have been tested, and the number of deaths from the virus in the community is unknown.

Data released Monday showed that 25 354 more people died in March across the country that the average for the month between 2015 and 2019.

The data showed that 13 691, or 54%, of the 25 354 March fatalities "are Covid-19 diagnosed deaths".

These would be included in Italy's official virus toll, leaving 11 663 so-called excess deaths.

ISTAT and the ISS said in a joint statement that there were three possible explanations for these 11 663 additional fatalities.

One was that these people were never tested for the virus but actually had it when they passed away.

There is also "an indirect effect of the virus", in which Covid-19 exacerbates an existing condition, such as kidney or other organ dysfunction, the statement said.

The third cause is the consequence "of an excessive stress on the health care system, especially in the more affected areas" of Italy, said the statement.

Russia's infections hit 145 000

AFP reports that Russia registered a near record in new daily coronavirus cases on Monday as total infections topped 145 000, cementing its position as the European country reporting the most new cases.

Health officials said there were 10 581 new infections over the last 24 hours, only 52 fewer than Sunday's record, bringing Russia's total to 145 268 cases and 1 356 deaths.

The number of new cases in Russia is substantially higher than the European country in second place, the UK, which reported another 4 339 infections on Sunday.

Despite the sharp rise in cases, Russia's official fatality rate has remained low in comparison to countries including Italy, Spain and the US.

Belgium eased its lockdown

Belgium eased its coronavirus lockdown on Monday, AFP reports.

The densely populated country of 11.5 million inhabitants, the coronavirus has killed more than 7 900 people, the highest per capita mortality rate officially recorded anywhere.

Disinfection professionals wearing protective gear spray anti-septic solution against the coronavirus at a traditional market in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

But with its economy crashing and the health emergency easing, the pressure to reopen became too great and containment measures were relaxed, albeit very gradually, like elsewhere in Europe.

Taking bold action is never easy in the country where decision-making is split between Dutch- and French-speaking communities.

Disagreements are frequent and the complex, painstakingly negotiated solutions are considered a Belgian way of life.

Regional and national leaders even bickered over the methodology for counting the dead. For while some said was prone to overcounting and a source of embarrassment, others hailed it as exemplary.

Finally, after a fractious meeting, a slow reopening was approved. The first phase, which began on Monday, allowed companies with no face-to-face customers to reopen if teleworking was not an option.

This is to be followed by all shops reopening on 11 May 11 - applying social distancing rules - and then a first group of students to return to schools on 18 May if all has gone well until then.

Iran opens mosques

Iran on Monday reopened mosques in parts of the country deemed at low risk from coronavirus, as it said almost 80 000 people hospitalised with the illness had recovered and been released, AFP reports.

Health ministry spokesperson Kianoush Jahanpour said 74 new fatalities brought to 6 277 the total number officially recorded in Iran since it reported its first cases in mid-February.

Iran on Sunday recorded 47 deaths, its lowest daily count in 55 days.

A man sprays the carpet in the Abu Bakr mosque in Frankfurt, Germany, with disinfectant after the midday prayer. (Boris Roessler/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Another 1 223 cases of Covid-19 infections were recorded in the past 24 hours, Jahanpour said, raising the total to 98 647.

Mosques were Monday allowed to reopen to worshippers in 132, or around a third, of Iran's administrative divisions which are considered low-risk.

The country has started using a colour-coded system of "white", "yellow" and "red" for different areas to classify the virus risk.

Worshippers were obliged to enter mosques with masks and gloves and told they can only stay for half an hour during prayer times and must use their personal items, said the health ministry.

According to Jahanpour, 79 397 of those hospitalised with the disease since Iran reported its first cases in mid-February have been discharged, while 2 676 are in critical condition.