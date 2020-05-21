International Covid-19 news: UK starts treatment trials, Singapore uses robot dog for physical distancing

Healthcare workers in the UK will begin taking part in a University of Oxford-led international trial of two anti-malarial drugs to see if they can prevent Covid-19, Al Jazeera reports.

The "COPCOV" study, wich begins on Thursday, will involve more than 40 000 front-line healthcare workers from Europe, Africa, Asia and Latin America to determine if chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine are effective in preventing the novel coronavirus.

The trial, led by the University of Oxford with the support of the Mahidol Oxford Tropical Medicine Research Unit (MORU) in Bangkok, will open to UK participants at hospital sites in Brighton and Oxford and involve those who are in close contact with patients with proven or suspected Covid-19.

"We really do not know if chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine are beneficial or harmful against Covid-19," said University of Oxford's Professor Nicholas White, the study's co-principal investigator who is based at MORU.

"The best way to find out if they are effective in preventing Covid-19 is in a randomised clinical trial."

In the UK, Europe and Africa, participants will receive either hydroxychloroquine or a placebo for three months. In Asia and Latin America, they will receive either chloroquine or a placebo.

A total of 25 study sites are expected to be open in the UK by the end of June, MORU said, with plans for further sites in Thailand and Southeast Asia, Italy, Portugal, Africa and Latin America. The results are expected by the end of this year.

US stocks volatile as jobless claims remain high

AFP reports that Wall Street stocks edged higher early on Thursday in volatile trading following another high US jobless claims report and as US-China friction rises, sharpening concerns of another trade war.



About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.3% at 24 660.66 after opening in the red.

The broad-based S&P 500 also added 0.2% at 2 976.78, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.3% to 9 403.66.

The Labor Department reported that another 2.43 million US workers applied for unemployment benefits last week, bringing the total since mid-March to a massive 38.6 million following coronavirus shutdowns.

After bottoming out in March as much of the US economy suddenly shut down, stocks have mostly risen in April and May as Washington has enacted aggressive stimulus measures.

But investors increasingly view tensions between Washington and Beijing as a risk to stocks in the coming months, as US President Donald Trump loudly blames China for the coronavirus outbreak that has claimed more than 90,000 American lives.

Beijing's latest response came a day after Trump blamed China for "mass worldwide killing" in a tweet.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a press briefing, "We have persisted in speaking the truth, presenting the truth and speaking with reason, doing our utmost to protect the lives and health of the people."

Singapore uses robot dog to ensure people observe physical distancing

A yellow robot dog called Spot which found fame online for dancing to hit song Uptown Funk has been deployed to patrol a Singapore park and ensure people observe physical distancing, AFP reports.

The hi-tech hound is remote-controlled and can clamber easily over all types of terrain, which its creators say means it can go where wheeled robots cannot.

As it trots through the park, Spot - who has the same name as the popular fictional puppy - uses cameras to estimate the number of visitors.

And the robot blasts out a message to ensure joggers and walkers keep their distance to limit the spread of the coronavirus: "For your own safety and for those around you, please stand at least one metre apart. Thank you."



Spot, which is being trialled over a three-kilometre stretch of the park, also has sensors to ensure it does not bump into people.

Developed by US company Boston Dynamics, Spot is best known for a video where the robot showed off its moves by bopping to Mark Ronson hit "Uptown Funk" - and which has been viewed over 6.8 million times on YouTube.

The city-state has reported over 29 000 virus cases, mostly among migrant workers living in dormitories, and 22 deaths.