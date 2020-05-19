International Covid-19 news: UK unemployment claims soar, India hits 100 000 cases

The number of people in the UK claiming jobless benefit surged in April by nearly 70% to 2.1 million people, as the labour market was plagued by coronavirus, AFP reports.

Unemployment claims made under the Universal Credit welfare support surged by a record 856,000 to a total of 2.1 million people in April from March, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.

The ONS also revealed that unemployment jumped by 50 000 to 1.3 million people in the three months to March from the same period a year earlier.

The UK had imposed a lockdown on 23 March in a bid to halt the spread of the virus, and launched a so-called furlough jobs retention scheme under which the government backs up employee wages.

But many other workers have been laid off, with companies including British Airways preferring to axe thousands of staff despite the state helping to safeguard jobs.

The nationwide lockdown is just starting to be eased and the government has said it will continue to pay up to 80% of wages until October.

"While only covering the first weeks of restrictions, our figures show Covid-19 is having a major impact on the labour market," said Jonathan Athow, ONS deputy national statistician for economic statistics.

The number of job vacancies sank in the three months to April to 637 000 meanwhile, or 170 000 fewer than in the previous quarter.

The ONS also revealed that the number of paid employees in April fell by 1.6% compared with March.

The UK's unemployment rate stood at 3.9% in the three months to March. That compared with 3.8% a year earlier.

The government furlough scheme is supporting 7.5 million jobs by ensuring that employees receive 80% of their monthly pay up to 2 500 pounds.

India's Covid-19 cases hit 100 000

India's Covid-19 cases hit 100 000 on Tuesday, a day after the government extended its lockdown, while the increase in infections shows no sign of slowing down, Al Jazeera reports.

India's worst affected areas include the financial hub of Mumbai, capital New Delhi, southern state of Tamil Nadu and the western state of Gujarat. The nationwide lockdown, the world's largest affecting 1.3 billion people, was on Monday extended until the end of May.

On Sunday, the Indian government extended the lockdown yet again, but relaxed rules in areas with lower number of cases and allowed state governments to issue their own guidelines on some matters.

Delhi and some state governments ordered the reopening of public transport on Monday in a further easing of a nearly two-month coronavirus shutdown.

Under the new rules, buses, taxis and three-wheelers will return to the streets of New Delhi but with restrictions. Buses will not carry more than 20 passengers, each of whom will be screened before boarding, Chief Minister Kejriwal said.

Local markets and small businesses reopened and industrial and construction activities resumed across many regions.

The southern state of Karnataka, home to technology hub Bengaluru, also lifted some restrictions on the movement of trains, taxis and buses within the state. Transport from outside the state will remain suspended except for essential services.

Schools, places of worship, shopping malls, cinemas and gyms must remain closed, and domestic and international air travel will remain suspended, the Ministry of Home Affairs said.

But in a bid to ease the economic pain, restaurants will now be allowed to operate for takeaway services. Sport complexes and stadiums are permitted to host events - but without spectators.

Experts say that coronavirus cases will rise in coming weeks with 4 970 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.

India's number of cases has easily outstripped that of China, where the virus emerged late last year and which has been one of Asia's infection hotspots.

India's strict lockdown has sparked a humanitarian crisis, with hundreds of millions of migrant workers stranded in cities across the country battling hunger and government apathy.

India has 101 139 confirmed cases, and 3 163 deaths.

Covid-19 adds more stress to African countries

African nations grappling to contain coronavirus are scrambling to stop the outbreak worsening the impact of other killer diseases, AFP reports.

Across the continent, countries regularly face surges from a raft of diseases that flourish in the humid weather and prey on weak health systems.

Malaria strikes down hundreds of thousands each year, typhoid, measles and cholera are endemic to many areas, tuberculosis and HIV are particularly prevalent in southern Africa and the "meningitis belt" stretches from Senegal to Ethiopia.

Some countries like Nigeria or Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) are especially susceptible and were already facing a constant battle on many fronts - even before the arrival of coronavirus.

In these volatile nations, factors from neglected healthcare facilities to rapid population growth, growing numbers flocking to cities, and climate change have combined to make the situation worse.

In Nigeria, Lassa fever, a haemorrhagic disease mainly spread by rats, has since January killed 200 people from around 5 000 infections - a figure that grows higher each year.

In DRC, Lassa fever's far more deadly cousin Ebola has killed 3 000 since an outbreak started in August 2018 and new infections have stopped officials from declaring the crisis over.

Since January 2019 over 6 000 children across the country of 85 million have died from measles and 50 000 have fallen ill with it this year alone, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) says.

Malaria deaths could double if measures like mosquito nets are neglected, polio could roar back if vaccination programmes are halted, AIDS and tuberculosis fatalities could reach a million if anti-retroviral therapies are disrupted.

In Nigeria's chaotic megacity of Lagos, where around 20 million people live crammed together, immunisation rates have reached up to 90% thanks to widespread pushes to boost awareness.



A lawmaker in Angola called on the government to step up sanitation and fumigation in poor neighbourhoods to maintain the fight against malaria.



Niger's health minister, Illiassou Mainassara, has promised to distribute eight million mosquito nets and provide preventative treatments to over four million children this year.

Nigeria, one of the last countries in the world to report wild poliovirus infections along with Afghanistan and Pakistan, was set to be declared officially free of the scourge in June after three years without a case.

In eastern Congo, the epicentre of the country's Ebola outbreak, around 20 coronavirus cases had been registered by mid-May and the spread seems to have slowed.



Moscow's PM recovers from Covid-19



Russia's Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin returned to his duties on Tuesday after recovering from the coronavirus, as officials said the crisis was easing despite total infections approaching 300 000, AFP reports.

President Vladimir Putin signed a decree reinstating Mishustin as the head of government, nearly three weeks after the prime minister announced on television he had tested positive for coronavirus.

Mishustin checked himself into hospital and his deputy was named interim prime minister, but he continued to participate in meetings via video-link wearing a suit and tie.

The 54-year-old former tax chief was appointed prime minister in a surprise government shake-up earlier this year but had little time to make an impact before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Mishustin's reinstatement came after health officials reported 9 263 new infections in Russia over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 299 941, the second-highest after the US.