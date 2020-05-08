International Covid-19 news: US job losses 'worst in history', 'critical' shortage of testing kits

With shops and factories closed nationwide due to the coronavirus pandemic, nearly all of the jobs created in the US economy in the last decade were wiped out in a single month, AFP reports.

An unprecedented 20.5 million jobs were destroyed in April in the world's largest economy, driving the unemployment rate to 14.7% compared to 4.4% in March, the Labor Department said in its monthly report, the first to capture the impact of a full month of the lockdowns.

The US is home to the world's largest and deadliest coronavirus outbreak, with more than 75 000 deaths and 1.2 million cases reported as of Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The economic damage has been swift and stunning.

In the two years of the global financial crisis, the world's largest economy lost 8.6 million jobs and the unemployment rate peaked at 10% in October 2009. During the recovery, from February 2010 to February 2020, 23 million positions were created.

The plunge in nonfarm payroll employment last month was the largest ever recorded dating back to 1939, while the jobless rate saw its highest and biggest increase dating back to 1948, the report said.

And job losses in March were worse than initially reported, falling 870 000 even though the business closures happened mostly in the second half of the month.

Employment fell sharply in all major industry sectors. Leisure and hospitality was the first sector hit and the one bearing the brunt of the impact of the lockdowns, and posted a loss of 7.7 million jobs.

However, the Labor Department noted that some workers were misclassified in the report as employed when they should have been counted as laid off. Had they been listed properly, the unemployment rate would have been nearly five percentage points higher.

Russia's cases increase by the thousands

Russia on Friday registered more than 10 000 new coronavirus cases for the sixth day in a row, after emerging as a new hotspot of the pandemic, AFP reports.

A government tally showed 10 669 new cases over the last 24 hours, fewer than Thursday's record of 11 231 and bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 187 859.

The country also recorded 98 new deaths from the virus, for a total of 1 723.

Russia now ranks fourth in Europe in terms of the total number of cases, according to an AFP tally, behind countries where the epidemic hit considerably earlier: Britain, Italy and Spain.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin appeared on television for the first time since announcing that he has been infected on April 30.

'Critical shortage' of test materials - UN