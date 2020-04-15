International Covid-19 update | Aussie man first jailed for breaking quarantine to visit girlfriend, Danish schools reopen, China reports more imported cases

Keeping you up to date on the latest novel coronavirus (Covid-19) news from around the world.

Lovelorn Aussie is first jailed for breaking virus quarantine

An Australian who repeatedly sneaked out of coronavirus quarantine, reportedly to visit his girlfriend, was jailed for a month on Wednesday - the first person imprisoned under the country's lockdown laws.

Jonathan David, 35, was arrested earlier this month after jamming open a fire escape and slipping out of mandatory quarantine at a Perth hotel, Western Australia Police said in a statement.

He told Perth's Magistrates Court that he first flouted the law to get food but hours later broke quarantine again because he missed his girlfriend, Seven News reported.

By escaping through the fire exit, he successfully avoided hotel staff several times but was caught on CCTV, police said.

- AFP

Singapore cases jump above 3 000

Singapore late on Tuesday reported 334 new infections, taking the city-state's total number of cases to 3 252, including 10 deaths.

The financial hub managed to keep cases down through a strict regime of testing and tracing in the early stages of the outbreak, but is now battling a second wave of infections.

A large number of cases have been linked to crowded foreign workers' dormitories. Many of the labourers have now been moved to alternative accommodation, including so-called "floating hotels" berthed off the coast and usually used by people in offshore industries.

- AFP

China reports more imported cases

China reported 46 new coronavirus infections, 36 of which were imported from overseas, down from higher numbers in recent days.

The country where the virus emerged last year has largely brought its domestic outbreak under control but faces a growing second wave of infections from overseas, mostly by returning nationals.

- AFP

Danish schools begin reopening after month-long closure

Schools in Denmark started reopening on Wednesday, after a month-long closure over the novel coronavirus, according to an AFP correspondent.

The Nordic country is the first in Europe to start opening up nurseries, kindergartens and primary schools after they were closed on 12 March in an effort to curb the Covid-19 epidemic.

However, classes are only resuming in about half of Denmark's municipalities and in about 35% of Copenhagen's institutions, as others have requested more time to adjust to health protocols still in place.

- AFP

Mexico hospital tells nurses not to wear masks as it will incite panic in patients

Nurses at a hospital in Mexico claim their managers are telling them not to wear masks so they won't incite fear in their patients, Reuters reported.

The IMSS General Hospital in Monclova, Mexico, is the first known coronavirus hotspot in the country, according to the Reuters report. Two doctors and a hospital administrator died from the virus, which causes a respiratory disease known as Covid-19.

A nurse takes an old woman to the controlled common area within the nursing home where she lives to prevent them from getting coronavirus on April 02, 2020 in Toluca, Mexico. (Photo by Cristopher Rogel Blanquet/Getty Images)

