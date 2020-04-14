International Covid-19 update | China reports more imported cases, Trump denies plan to axe coronavirus doctor, ASEAN leaders meet online

Keeping you up to date on the latest novel coronavirus (Covid-19) news from around the world.

FOLLOW THE LIVE UPDATE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

China reports more imported cases

China reported 89 new coronavirus infections, 86 of which were imported from overseas.

The country where the virus emerged last year has largely brought its domestic outbreak under control, but faces a growing second wave of infections brought in from overseas by returning nationals.

-AFP

ASEAN leaders meet online

Vietnam will urge Southeast Asian leaders to set up an emergency fund to tackle the coronavirus at a summit held online, as the pandemic ravages the region's tourism and export-reliant economies.

Hanoi is chairing an Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meeting on Covid-19, with the country touting its success so far in containing the virus with extensive quarantines and social distancing.

- AFP

READ: International Covid-19 update | US records 1 509 deaths in 24 hours, Nigeria and France extend lockdowns, calls to loosen US sanctions in Cuba

Angry Trump denies plan to axe coronavirus doctor but signals new fights

A furious, aggrieved President Donald Trump dismissed rumours on Monday that he was going to fire his top medical advisor on the coronavirus pandemic but launched new fights with the Democrats and the media ahead of the high-stakes reopening of the shuttered US economy.

"I like him," he said of Fauci. "I hear I'm going to fire him. I'm not gonna fire him, I think he's a wonderful guy."

- AFP

New research suggests Covid-19 can travel 4 metres through the air in a hospital



According to the World Health Organisation, the virus is not airborne and does not spread between people who are more than 2 metres apart.

Some research, however, suggests viral droplets can travel farther than 2 metres in certain conditions and that live coronavirus particles can persist in the air in aerosol form.



READ MORE HERE

One in 10 Americans know someone who died from the coronavirus

One in 10 Americans said they knew someone who has died from Covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to a new Insider poll.

Slightly more - 12% - of 1 107 Americans polled said they knew someone who had been hospitalised as a result of the novel coronavirus. Just 3% of those surveyed said someone "very close" to them had been hospitalised due to the virus.

READ MORE HERE



(Photo: Getty Images)

China's trade data better than expected, but worst is not over

China's exports and imports slowed their declines in March after plunging in the previous two months, but a sure-footed recovery in trade remained months away as the coronavirus outbreak shuts down many economies and sharply lowers global demand.



Customs data on Tuesday showed China's overseas shipments fell 6.6 percent in March year-on-year, improving from a 17.2 percent slide in January-February, as exporters rushed to clear a backlog of orders after forced government production shutdowns.

- Aljazeera



