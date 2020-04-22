International Covid-19 update: Death toll hits 180 000, virus 'here to stay' warns WHO

More than 180 000 people in the world have died from the novel coronavirus, nearly two-thirds of them in Europe, since it emerged in China last December, according to an AFP tally.

In total, 180 289 deaths have been recorded worldwide for 2 596 383 infections, the tally says. There were 112 848 deaths in Europe for 1 263 802 cases on the hardest-hit continent.

The United States is the country with the most deaths at 45 153, ahead of Italy with 25 085, Spain 21 717, France 21 340 and the UK with 18 100.

Coronavirus 'here to stay'

Covid-19 will stalk the planet for a long time to come, the World Health Organization says, warning that most countries were still in the early stages of tackling the pandemic.

AFP reports that WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said some countries that thought they had the new coronavirus under control were witnessing a resurgence in cases, while there were troubling upward trends in Africa and the Americas.

In the face of criticism, he also insisted that the UN health agency had declared a global emergency in good time for countries to prepare and plan their response.

The WHO has been blasted by the United States for its handling of the pandemic but Tedros brushed off calls for him to resign.

"Most countries are still in the early stages of their epidemics. And some that were affected early in the pandemic are now starting to see a resurgence in cases," he told a virtual press conference in Geneva.

"Make no mistake: we have a long way to go. This virus will be with us for a long time."

He said most of the epidemics in western Europe appeared to be stable or declining.

However, "although numbers are low, we see worrying upward trends in Africa, Central and South America, and eastern Europe," he said.

UK virus measures could last for months

Social-distancing measures to tackle coronavirus are likely to be in place for many more months, one of the UK's top health officials warned on Wednesday, as the world waits for either a vaccine or drugs that can stop people dying.

"Until we have those - and the probability of having those any time in the next calendar year are incredibly small... we are going to have to rely on other, social measures," Chris Whitty, England's chief medical officer, told a media briefing.

Pressure is growing on the British government to explain how it might ease a month-long lockdown that has seen people confined to their homes to stem the spread of Covid-19.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is standing in for Prime Minister Boris Johnson following his hospitalisation with coronavirus, warned of the threat of a new wave of cases.



"The greatest risk for us now, if we eased up on our social distancing rules too soon, is that we would risk a second spike in the virus," he said.

Whitty said it was "wholly unrealistic" to expect the lockdown to be suddenly lifted.



