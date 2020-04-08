International Covid-19 update: 'Deepest global recession' on the cards, Italians get cabin fever

The coronavirus pandemic is battering the world's major economies and could trigger the deepest global recession in generations, the World Trade Organisation (WTO has warned, as rising death tolls in Europe and the US dampened hopes for a quick turnaround.

AFP reports that while the Chinese city where the virus was born has been released from its nearly 11-week lockdown, much of the West remains in the throes of a crisis that has killed more than 80 000 people worldwide.

The hardest-hit countries, among them Italy, Spain, France and the US, are wrestling with how to balance public safety with the devastating impact of lockdowns that have shuttered whole sectors of the economy and erased millions of jobs in a matter of weeks.

The economic forecasts are dire.

The fallout "may well be the deepest economic recession or downturn of our lifetimes", warned the chief of the WTO, Roberto Azevedo.

Global trade growth could fall by up to a third this year, the WTO said.

France has already recorded its worst economic performance since 1945 during the first quarter, shrinking some six percent.

Germany's economy, the biggest in Europe, is also expected to fall into a "serious recession" and contract by nearly 10% in the second quarter, leading researchers warned.

Yet health experts stressed it is too early to loosen restrictions.

Italy tightens lockdown controls

Police in Italy tightened lockdown controls on Wednesday as cabin fever and a slowing in the coronavirus death toll and infection rate tempted Italians out in increasing numbers, AFP reports.

Italy's "Phase 2" plans for easing the lockdown have gripped the nation but also divided it.

There are those who insist the economically crippling measures must end and those who fear the deadly disease could rebound.

In the wealthy northern Lombardy region, hardest-hit by a virus that has claimed over 17 000 lives nationwide, traffic was up over 10% compared to a week ago. Local authorities described that as "alarming".

Milan's mayor Beppe Sala said road blocks would be increased.

Officials there fear that the coming Easter weekend might encourage people to flout the ban on leaving the house except to shop for essential food or medicine, or for work.

Experts have warned the lockdown will cause a long and devastating recession, and see millions lose their jobs - despite a 25-billion-euro emergency support programme from the government and more to come.

Ethiopia declares state of emergency

Ethiopia on Wednesday declared a state of emergency to fight the coronavirus pandemic, which has so far infected 55 people and resulted in two deaths.

It is the first state of emergency announced under Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who came to power in 2018 and won last year's Nobel Peace Prize in part for expanding political freedoms in the authoritarian nation.

"Because the coronavirus pandemic is getting worse, the Ethiopian government has decided to declare a state of emergency under Article 93 of the constitution," Abiy said in a statement.