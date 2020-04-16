International Covid-19 update | Europe death toll tops 90 000, Nigeria economy to shrink by 3.4%, Japan PM expands state of emergency nationwide

Keeping you up to date on the latest novel coronavirus (Covid-19) news from around the world.

Europe coronavirus death toll tops 90 000: AFP tally



The coronavirus has killed more than 90 000 people in Europe, over 65 percent of the overall global death toll, according to an AFP tally on Thursday at 10:30 GMT from official sources.



With a total of 90 180 deaths out of some 1 047 279 infections, Europe is the hardest-hit continent by the pandemic, which has killed a total of 137 499 worldwide.



The tallies were collated using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Virus fallout: IMF says Nigeria economy to shrink by 3.4 percent

percentThe International Monetary Fund says Nigeria's economy is expected to shrink by 3.4 percent this year and Africa's largest economy could face a recession lasting until 2021.

Oil-rich Nigeria has been hit by the plunge in the demand for energy set off by the global lockdown against Covid-19.

And the country's jobless rate, already at 23 percent, is expected to climb even higher.

Spain sees 551 new virus deaths as toll tops 19 000

Spain's coronavirus death toll soared past 19 000 on Thursday after another 551 people died of Covid-19, with the numbers reflecting a slowdown after nearly five weeks on lockdown.



One of the worst-hit countries in the world, Spain has seen the increase in the number of deaths and infections come down over the past fortnight, with the overnight fatalities taking the toll to 19 130.



But there are growing concerns that the toll may be far higher, with regional authorities in Madrid and Catalonia insisting they each had thousands more victims than the official count.

A 99-year-old British World War II veteran has raised more than $15 million in his fundraising challenge for frontline health workers by walking laps of his garden.

Tom Moore, a captain who served in India, is being sponsored to complete 100 lengths of his 25-metre garden in time for his 100th birthday at the end of the month.

He originally planned to raise 1 000 for a National Health Service charity after receiving treatment for a broken hip and cancer.

But he is now passed the 12-million barrier, and has to do just one more round of laps in his garden in Bedfordshire, south England, with the help of his walking frame.

The veteran has received online support from former Manchester United and Arsenal football captains Rio Ferdinand and Tony Adams, Olympic gold medallist Kelly Holmes, and several charities, television shows and newspapers.

Trump steps up pressure on China as US coronavirus deaths mount

The United States has stepped up its pressure on China over the coronavirus pandemic, with President Donald Trump saying that his administration was trying to determine where the deadly disease originated from, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo calling on Beijing "to come clean" on what it knows.

Asked if he had raised the subject in his conversations with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Trump said: "I don't want to discuss what I talked to him about the laboratory, I just don't want to discuss, it's inappropriate right now."

Trump's top diplomat, Pompeo, meanwhile told Fox News Channel after Trump's news conference, "we know this virus originated in Wuhan, China," and noted that the Institute of Virology was only a handful of miles from the market, where people first came down with the disease.

The state-backed Wuhan Institute of Virology dismissed reports that the virus may have been artificially synthesised at one of its laboratories or escaped from its facility as far back as February.

UK set to extend coronavirus lockdown



The British government was on Thursday expected to extend a nationwide lockdown for another three weeks, amid signs the coronavirus outbreak is peaking, but warnings of more deaths to come.



Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is standing in for Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he recuperates after spending a week in hospital with Covid-19, will meet with key ministers before making the announcement.



But the government has already said that, with the death toll approaching 13 000 and still rising, now is not the time to rescind the stay-at-home order imposed on 23 March.

