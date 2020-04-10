International Covid-19 update: Fake news concerns in Asia, update on Boris Johnson

nt deployed a team of health workers to the Stjwetla informal settlement in Alexandra, Johannesburg to test people for Covid-19. (Alet Pretorius/Gallo Images)

Hundreds of people have been arrested across Asia for posting purported false coronavirus information, according to an AFP investigation, deepening concerns that growing government efforts to combat "fake news" will target the wrong people and silence dissent.

From teenagers to a TV star, people have been wrongly detained under vaguely worded cybercrime laws or broad state-of-emergency powers ushered in since the outbreak began, rights groups say.

"Governments are using the 'fake news' label to dress up their rights-abusing efforts to censor views and statements that are at odds with whatever strategy they have taken to deal with the Covid-19 crisis," said Phil Robertson, Asia deputy director for Human Rights Watch (HRW).

"It's insane frankly. In many cases it's people being dragged out of their homes to the lock-up, put in pre-trial detention, in crowded spaces where they're more likely to get coronavirus."

At least 266 people have been arrested for posting coronavirus-related information in 10 Asian countries, from Thailand to India and Mongolia, according to an AFP tally based on police reports.

They include a local politician in India who claimed on Facebook that the government was downplaying virus fatalities, and a Malaysian TV personality made to pay a fine of several thousand US dollars after he posted a YouTube video criticising a hospital's handling of the pandemic.

Authorities say criminalisation is needed to curb the online flood of dangerous fake cures and conspiracy theories that the World Health Organization has called an "infodemic".

Belgium's death toll hits 3 000

Belgium's death toll from the novel coronavirus pandemic has topped 3 000, AFP reports.

Health authorities said the big jump over previous daily counts included 171 fatalities in retirement homes that took place in the last half of March.

The total number of deaths are 3 019.

Boris Johnson now in general ward

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was recovering in a hospital ward Friday after ending three days in intensive care for Covid-19, as his government urged Britons to stay at home over Easter.



The 55-year-old leader left intensive care at London's St Thomas' Hospital on Thursday evening and will now be monitored closely during what Downing Street called "the early phase of his recovery".

"He is in extremely good spirits," a spokesperson said.

Johnson's improving condition came as the government continues to impose an unprecedented nationwide lockdown to try to stem the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

It announced another 881 deaths on Thursday, taking the UK total to 7 978, with more than 65 000 cases so far confirmed as of Friday.