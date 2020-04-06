International Covid-19 update: India hospital shuts, France sex workers want emergency fund help

A nurse adjusts his mask while dressing up before entering an ICU isolation room treating COVID-19 coronavirus patients at the Saint George Hospital University Medical Centre in the eastern Ashrafieh district of the Lebanese capital Beirut on April 2, 2020.

A major private hospital in Mumbai was shut to new patients and declared a coronavirus containment zone on Monday after 26 nurses and three doctors tested positive, AFP reports

Since the virus hit India - which has been under lockdown since 25 March with 111 deaths as of Monday afternoon - medical workers have complained about not being given adequate protective gear.

Mumbai city authority spokesperson Vijay Khabale-Patil told AFP that the Wockhardt Hospital has been declared a "containment zone" after the cases were confirmed, and that 300 staff members have been quarantined.

"Three hundred staffers have been quarantined and the hospital is shut," he told AFP.

The United Nurses Association (UNA) warned that many hospitals in Mumbai could face a similar problem because staff faced similar risks.

Wockhardt released a statement saying that the source was an asymptomatic 70-year-old patient who had suffered a cardiac emergency, adding that "hospital staff were unknowingly exposed to the infection in the time period" before the patient was tested for coronavirus.

The hospital did not directly address the allegations against management.

India has so far recorded more than 4 000 coronavirus cases.

French sex workers want emergency fund

Sex workers in France on Monday asked the government for an emergency fund to compensate them for lost income, after their work was especially hard-hit by social distancing and confinement measures to combat the coronavirus, AFP reports.

"An emergency fund should be created to provide replacement income for the duration of confinement," the Red Umbrella Federation of sex workers' organisations said in a letter addressed to President Emmanuel Macron.

France has announced a special aid of 1 500 euros for independent workers who lose income due to the coronavirus lockdown that entered into force on 17 March, but prostitutes are not among the beneficiaries.

Yet their business has been badly hit, leaving many, and their dependents, in "extreme financial insecurity," according to the letter.

The lockdown rules allow people to leave home only for essential outings, and then with a signed and dated self-declaration of the purpose of the excursion.

Pakistani doctors arrested for protesting

AFP reports that More than 50 doctors protesting the lack of safety equipment as they battle the coronavirus were arrested Monday in the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta.

The arrests occurred after more than 100 doctors and paramedics rallied near the city's main hospital and then moved to protest in front of the chief minister's residence.

Police later used batons to disperse the group after they tried to enter the chief minister's home, resulting in scuffles between the sides.

Liaqat Shehwani, a spokesperson for the provincial Balochistan government, told AFP that the doctors were protesting over the unavailability of personal protective equipment (PPE) like masks and goggles.

"We had assured them that the PPE would be provided soon but they started the protest," Shehwani said. Medical staff across Pakistan have complained for weeks over the severe shortages of safety equipment in hospitals as they treat patients suffering from the novel coronavirus.

Pakistani has recorded 3 277 COVID-19 cases and 50 deaths caused by the virus as of Monday.

Passengers test positive onboard Australian cruise ship

More than 80 passengers and crew aboard an Australian cruise ship off South America have tested positive for the coronavirus, AFP has reported.

Uruguay's public health ministry said six passengers had been taken off the Greg Mortimer for treatment in Montevideo, but the rest of more than 200 passengers and crew remain stranded on the vessel anchored some 15 miles off the coast.

The vessel was on a voyage to Antarctica and South Georgia with Australian tour company Aurora Expeditions, leaving the Argentine port of Ushuaia on March 15.

Aurora said 81 passengers and crew had tested positive for Covid-19 after being assessed by a team of Uruguayan infectious disease specialists who were brought aboard at the weekend.