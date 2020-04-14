International Covid-19 update | More than 120 000 killed by coronavirus worldwide, China approves trials for more vaccines, deaths in Sweden pass 1 000

Keeping you up to date on the latest novel coronavirus (Covid-19) news from around the world.

More than 120 000 killed by coronavirus worldwide

The novel coronavirus has killed more than 120 000 people worldwide, nearly 70 percent of them in Europe, according to a tally compiled by AFP at 11: 00 on Tuesday from official sources.

A total of 120 013 deaths have now been recorded since the epidemic first emerged in China in December, 81 474 of them in Europe.

The figures were collated using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

- AFP

China approves trials for two more coronavirus vaccines



China has approved clinical trials for two more experimental vaccines to combat the novel coronavirus, officials said on Tuesday, as the world's scientists race to beat the pandemic.

The vaccines use inactivated coronavirus pathogens, and the approvals pave the way for early-stage human trials, Wu Yuanbin, an official from China's Ministry of Science and Technology told a regular press briefing.

China now has three different clinical trials for three possible coronavirus vaccines in the works. Experts have raised hopes that a vaccine could be ready within 18 months.

-AFP



(Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

German virus cases 'stable' as leaders mull easing lockdown



The number of people infected with coronavirus in Germany has "stabilised", the public health chief said on Tuesday, as politicians prepare for talks on when to end the lockdown measures used to slow the disease's spread.

"Numbers have stabilised at a relatively high level," Lothar Wieler of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for disease control told reporters.

"There is no clear sign at present that they're falling," he added.

- AFP

Coronavirus deaths in Sweden pass 1 000: health agency



Sweden on Tuesday reported another that more than 1 000 people had now had died from the novel coronavirus, while the number of confirmed cases passed 11 000.



Sweden's Public Health Agency said it had recorded a total of 11 445 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 1 033 deaths. It cautioned that the true number of deaths might be higher as not all deaths had yet been reported over the four-day Easter weekend. - AFP

Guinea to mandate mask-wearing against virus

Guinea's President Alpha Conde on Monday made the wearing of masks compulsory in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus.



Speaking in a televised address on Monday evening, the president said offenders would be "prevented from moving around" and slapped with a civil disobedience tax of $3.16.



The order takes effect from Saturday.



Authorities in Guinea, a West African state of some 13 million people, have declared over 300 coronavirus infections to date, with cases apparently rising exponentially.

- AFP



