International Covid-19 update: More than 206 000 dead worldwide, British PM back to work

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

More than 206 000 dead worldwide.

A total of 206 567 people have died worldwide since the epidemic surfaced in China in December, according to an AFP tally at 1 100 GMT on Monday based on official sources.





Worldwide infographic showcasing countries hit with the novel coronavirus, generated from the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at John Hopkins University.

More than 2.9 million cases have now been reported in 193 countries or territories.



The United States has the most deaths of any country with 54 877 fatalities.

Italy is the second hardest-hit country, with 26 644 dead. Spain follows with 23 521, then France with 22 856 and the United Kingdom with 20 732. Britain does not count people who died in care homes.

British PM back to work

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes his first public appearance since being hospitalised with coronavirus three weeks ago. He says Britain is beginning to "turn the tide" on the outbreak but rejects growing calls to ease a nationwide lockdown.

Britain's confinement of its population, in place since 23 March, is set to last until at least 7 May.

Back to school in Norway

Norway, which says it has the epidemic under control, reopens primary schools to pupils aged six to 10, in another step toward a gradual normalisation.

Spain: children out to play

Children in Spain, under strict lockdown for six weeks, can since Sunday walk, run or play outside for up to an hour a day, accompanied by a parent, in an area no further than a kilometre (0.6 miles) from their homes.

Spain's 14 March lockdown is set to remain in place until at least 9 May, with the government expected to reveal on Tuesday its plan for easing it.

Aid

Egypt says it is seeking an aid package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to offset the economic impact of the pandemic.

South Africa is also seeking coronavirus relief aid from the IMF and the World Bank where it is eligible for up to $4.2 billion (3.9 billion euros).

Tracing

Australia launches a smartphone app to trace people who come in contact with coronavirus patients. The CovidSafe app, which has raised privacy concerns, uses a phone's Bluetooth wireless signal to store information about people's interactions, and can be accessed by health officials if a person contracts the virus.

France's privacy watchdog CNIL gives a conditional green light to a government-backed scheme to monitor people infected with coronavirus after confinement is lifted on 11 May, subject to civil liberty guarantees and regular oversight.

Bayer surges, Adidas plummets

German chemicals and pharmaceuticals giant Bayer reports first quarter net profits added 20% year-on-year to reach 1.5 billion euros, due to a "substantial increase in demand due to the Covid-19 pandemic".

However, German sportswear maker Adidas reports first-quarter profits slashed 95% blaming the collapse in sales inflicted by the pandemic, during which 70% of its shops have closed around the world.



