International Covid-19 update: Muslims prepare for Ramadaan under lockdown, Trump's virus relief package

Mosques stood empty and fast-breaking feasts were cancelled as Muslims around the world began marking Ramadaan under coronavirus lockdown on Friday, while a pushback in some countries sparked fears of a surge in infections, Al Jazeera reports.

Mecca's Grand Mosque, Islam's holiest site, was among those devoid of worshippers as the holy month got under way amid unprecedented bans on family gatherings and mass prayers.

A stunning emptiness enveloped the sacred Kaaba - a large cube-shaped structure in the Grand Mosque towards which Muslims around the world pray - in the most potent sign of how the daytime fasting month will be a sombre affair across Muslim-majority nations.

Ramadan is typically a period of both worship and socialising, but this year strict lockdowns limit gatherings for iftar meals at dusk when the fast is broken - a centrepiece of Ramadan.

The measures have put a damper on spirits in Indonesia, the world's biggest Muslim-majority nation, where national religious organisations have called on the faithful to stay at home.

"This Ramadaan is very different - it's just not festive," said Indonesian housewife Fitria Famela.

"I'm disappointed that I can't go to the mosque, but what can we do? The world is different now." Similar sentiments echoed across the Middle East and North Africa, where multiple towns and cities are under round-the-clock curfew.

Countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Libya, Tunisia and Algeria have partially eased the lockdown, but Morocco has announced a night-time curfew for Ramadan as it steps up emergency measures to combat the virus.

The North African nation's Council of Oulemas, the official religious body, called for confinement to be respected during Ramadan, saying Islamic sharia law put saving lives above all else - even meeting for prayers.



However, some religious leaders in Asia - home to nearly a billion of the world's Muslims - have shrugged off fears about the spread of Covid-19.



In Bangladesh, the fundamentalist Hefazat-e-Islam group criticised government moves to restrict access to more than 300 000 mosques nationwide.



"Quotas on prayer attendance are against Islam," Mojibur Rahman Hamidi, a Hefazat official, told AFP.

"A healthy Muslim must join prayers in a mosque. We hope that, if we pray hard, Allah will save us from the coronavirus," he added.

Trump pledges half-trillion dollar relief package for US

US President Donald Trump on Friday signed a nearly half-trillion dollar relief package for the US economy in the latest bid to stave off the crushing effects of the coronavirus shutdown, AFP reports.

The package will pump another $483 billion of government funds into the world's biggest economy. A majority of the money, which follows a $2.2 trillion rescue fund enacted in March, will be sent to small businesses.

The bill was passed by the lower house of Congress on Thursday as another 4.4 million US workers filed new claims for jobless benefits, bringing the total to 26.4 million since mid-March.

Unemployment has rocketed as much of the nation shut down to stall the spread of the virus, which has taken more than 50,000 lives across the country since February.

The new package provides $320 billion for small businesses to keep their doors open and pay their workers, after the initial $349 billion in a Paycheck Protection Program was drained in just two weeks.

The new funding also provides $75 billion for hospitals, $25 billion to expand virus testing and $60 billion in disaster recovery loans and grants.

Trump, meanwhil, on Friday played down a furor over his suggestion that people could try injecting disinfectants to fight the novel coronavirus, claiming he was being sarcastic.

"I was asking a question sarcastically to reporters like you, just to see what would happen," he told journalists at the White House.

Trump late on Thursday turned during a press conference to government scientists in the room and asked them about disinfectant.

Italy's economy reels, with a recession on the cards

Italy's economically-punishing coronavirus lockdown, combined with big-spend stimulus packages to support families and firms, will push public debt and deficit to dizzying heights, its government said Friday, AFP reports.

The cabinet approved the spring budget document, which forecast that the eurozone's third-largest economy would plunge into a deep recession this year, with gross domestic product retracting by eight percent.

The government is widening the budget deficit by 55 billion euros, the "shock cure necessary to enable the country to face this difficult phase," said cabinet undersecretary Riccardo Fraccaro, as quoted by Italian media.

Italy is among the countries hardest hit by Covid-19, with over 25 500 recorded deaths.

The government forecast that GDP would fall by 8%, with the public deficit rising to 10.4% of GDP. That is a mammoth leap from the 2.2% expected before the pandemic hit, and the 1.6% recorded in 2019.



Public debt will jump to 155.7% of GDP, up from the pre-virus outbreak forecast of 135.2%, and the 134.8% recorded in 2019.

The situation is expected to improve next year -- though even then the outlook is still far from rosy.