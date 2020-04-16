International Covid-19 update | Nearly 2 600 US coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, Wuhan's 'wet markets' struggle, New Zealand considers plan to ease lockdown

Keeping you up to date on the latest novel coronavirus
(Covid-19) news from around the world.
FOLLOW THE LIVE UPDATE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates
Nearly 2 600 US coronavirus deaths in
24 hours: tally
The
United States on Wednesday recorded nearly 2 600 additional deaths from the new
coronavirus in 24 hours, a new record and the heaviest daily toll of any
country, Johns Hopkins University said.
A running tally from Johns
Hopkins showed 2 569 victims at 00:30 on Thursday,
compared with the same time the previous evening, bringing the total number of
US deaths to 28 326 - higher than any other nation.
- AFP
New Zealand considers plan to ease virus lockdown
New Zealand is expected to start easing a
nationwide lockdown to combat the coronavirus next week, but Prime Minister
Jacinda Ardern warned Thursday it would be far from a return to normal.
The Pacific country of five million people has been
one of the most successful in containing the outbreak, with just over 1,000
known cases and nine deaths.
It had only six confirmed new infections on
Thursday.
"There are promising signs our
go-hard-and-go-early elimination strategy is working and the lockdown is
breaking the chain of community transmission," Ardern said.
- AFP
Wuhan's 'wet markets' struggle after virus
lockdown
At a large food market in the Chinese city of Wuhan, signs
forbid the selling of wild animals and live fowl, while announcements calling
for "victory" over Covid-19 play on a loop from speakers.
China's
"wet markets" have been slammed internationally as the coronavirus
roils the world, with the disease having seemingly emerged from stalls selling
live game in Wuhan late last year.
The
government has since banned the sale of wildlife for food, but the reopening of
markets has drawn criticism from around the world as the death toll from the
pandemic continues to mount.
- AFP
Galapagos Islands report 73 cases, mostly
aboard a ship
Ecuador's
Galapagos Islands, a UNESCO World Heritage site, have 73 confirmed cases of the
novel coronavirus, the majority on board a tourist ship, the governing council
president said Wednesday.
"Forty-eight positive cases
have been identified" out of the 69 people on board the Flora, Norman Wray
told AFP.
Wray, who heads the Galapagos
Government Council, added that all passengers are crew members, as the ship no
longer has tourists on board.
"In total, we have 73"
confirmed cases and two deaths on the archipelago, Wray said.
Ecuador has recorded 7,858 cases
and 388 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Guayas province and its
capital, port city Guayaquil, have been the hardest hit, comprising about 70
percent of the cases reported since February 29.
- AFP
Gates Foundation calls for global cooperation on vaccine
for 7 billion people
The
wealthy Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation called Wednesday for global
cooperation to ready Covid-19 vaccines for seven billion people, while offering
$150 million toward developing therapeutics and treatments for the virus.
While
it is likely to take as many as 18 months to develop and fully test a safe
coronavirus vaccine, global authorities and businesses need to start now on
plans to manufacture it, said foundation chief executive Mark Suzman.
"It's
normal to have, at maximum, hundreds of millions of doses manufactured,"
he said.
- AFP
Displaced Syrians go home to ruins rather than risk virus
His
home in volatile northwest Syria may have been destroyed, but Hassan Khraiby
decided returning was better than risking his 10 children catch the coronavirus
in a packed displacement camp.
"We were scared the
coronavirus might spread because of the severe overcrowding. We decided to come
home - even if our homes have been destroyed," 45-year-old Khraiby says.
No
case of the Covid-19 illness has yet been recorded in northwest Syria, but aid
organisations fear any outbreak in the last major rebel bastion of Idlib would
be catastrophic.
They warn the virus could rage
through jam-packed displaced camps, where maintaining basic hygiene is
difficult and social distancing near impossible.
- AFP