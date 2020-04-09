International Covid-19 update: Nigeria frees 2 600 prisoners, UK lockdown may be extended

Nigeria will grant amnesty to around 2 600 prisoners to ease congestion in the country's jails as authorities battle to halt the coronavirus pandemic, AFP reports.

The interior ministry said the release included inmates aged over 60, those suffering from serious health conditions and convicts nearing the end of their sentences.

"This amnesty will not apply to inmates sentenced for violent extreme offences such as terrorism, kidnapping, armed banditry, rape, human trafficking, culpable homicide and so on," the ministry said in a statement.

Seventy prisoners were due to be released on Thursday in the capital Abuja as a first step and the rest are set to be let out of jails across Nigeria's 36 states, officials said.

Nigeria has confirmed 276 infections and six deaths from the novel coronavirus.

UK lockdown may be extended, Boris Johnson getting better

UK Minister Boris Johnson's health "continues to improve" on his fourth day in Covid-19 intensive care, while the government prepared to extend a nationwide lockdown, AFP reports.

"The prime minister had a good night and continues to improve in intensive care at St Thomas' Hospital. He's in good spirits," a spokesperson added.

He said Johnson was not working and had received "standard oxygen treatment".

Johnson is the most high-profile world leader to suffer from the coronavirus and his transfer to intensive care on Monday was unprecedented for a prime minister during a national emergency in modern times.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is is standing in for Johnson.

‘Virus could kill tens of thousands in Canada’

The coronavirus pandemic could kill between 11 000 and 22 000 people in Canada, the government projected Thursday, AFP reports.

It said the country could see between 934 000 and 1.9 million cases of Covid-19 by the time the pandemic ends, assuming Canadians observe strict social distancing and other safety measures over the next few months.

These are the federal government's first projections on the pandemic's possible toll in Canada.

As of Thursday morning the virus had killed 476 people in Canada, according to figures provided by provincial authorities.

Meanwhile, Canada's unemployment rate shot up to 7.8% in March, its biggest monthly increase in more than 40 years, as the economy bled jobs because of the coronavirus pandemic.



