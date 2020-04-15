International Covid-19 update | One million cases reported in Europe, China 'seriously concerned' by US freeze of WHO funds, Spain's daily death toll falls with 523

Keeping you up to date on the latest novel coronavirus (Covid-19) news from around the world.

One million coronavirus cases reported in Europe



More than one million cases of the coronavirus have been detected in Europe, just over half the global total, according to a tally compiled by AFP from official sources at 08:30 on Wednesday.

With at least 1 003 284 cases, including 84,465 deaths, Europe is the worst hit continent. Globally, 1 991 019 Covid-19 infections and 125 955 deaths have been registered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organisation (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections. Many countries are testing only the most serious cases.

- AFP



(Photographer: Wei Leng Tay/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

China says 'seriously concerned' by US freeze of WHO funds

China said Wednesday it was "seriously concerned" about the US decision to suspend funding for the World Health Organisation, and urged Washington to fulfill its obligations during the coronavirus crisis.

"This US decision will weaken WHO's capacities and undermine the international cooperation against the epidemic," Chinese official Zhao Lijian told a regular press briefing, a day after US President Donald Trump accused the Geneva-based body of putting political correctness above life-saving measures.

-AFP

Spain's daily virus toll falls again with 523 dead

Spain's daily death toll from the coronavirus fell on Wednesday to 523, after posting a one-day rise, bringing the total number of fatalities to 18 579, the health ministry said.

The number of new confirmed infections in the country, one of the worst hit by the pandemic, rose by over 5 000, after falling for six consecutive days, which lifts the total number of infections to over 177 000.

- AFP



Men wearing masks walk at nearly empty Gran Via Street during the state of emergency by the government against the coronavirus outbreak in Madrid, Spain. (Burak Akbulut/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Germany slams Trump's WHO payment freeze

Berlin slammed the US' decision to freeze payments to the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday, as German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas warned against "blaming others" for the coronavirus crisis.

"Blaming others won't help... one of the best investments is to strengthen the UN, above all the under-financed WHO... in the development and distribution of tests and vaccines," Maas wrote on Twitter, a day after US President Donald Trump accused the WHO of "severely mismanaging" the spread of coronavirus.

- AFP

IEA sees record 2020 oil demand fall due to coronavirus

Global oil demand will fall by a record amount this year as lockdown measures introduced to curb the coronavirus outbreak bring the economy to a virtual halt, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said Wednesday.

For 2020 overall, demand will fall by 9.3 million barrels per day (mbd), with April alone down 29 mbd from a year earlier to levels last seen in 1995, the IEA said in its latest monthly report.

However, measures taken to bolster the global economy and to reduce oil supply should allow a "gradual" recovery in the second half of the year, it said.

-AFP

World Rugby vice-chairman Agustin Pichot said southern hemisphere nations cannot expect bail-outs during the coronavirus shutdown - and warned of financial contagion if any of them goes under.



Media reports have raised the possibility of a cash rescue for Rugby Australia, which is facing serious financial difficulties and has been locked in pay talks with player representatives this week.

