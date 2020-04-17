International Covid-19 update | Poll reveals Trump was too slow in virus response, Duterte threatens crackdown, Norway launches virus tracker app

Keeping you
up to date on the latest novel coronavirus (Covid-19) news from around the
world.
FOLLOW
THE LIVE UPDATE | All the latest coronavirus
and lockdown updates
Amazon workers group
calls for strike over virus and environmental concerns
Amazon tech workers are calling for a virtual
one-day strike to pressure the online retail giant over warehouse safety
conditions during the coronavirus pandemic.
The e-commerce colossus is believed to have had Covid-19
cases in a number of its warehouses and has seen employee protests and walkouts
in several of them to press for safety improvements.
The workers group, Amazon Employees for Climate
Justice, called on colleagues to call in sick on 24 April, accusing the company
of firing workers protesting a lack of coronavirus safety precautions and
environmental issues.
AFP
Duterte
threatens 'martial law' crackdown
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has threatened
to order the military and police to take control of the country's capital if
people do not start obeying a virus lockdown.
"The military and police will enforce social
distancing at curfew... It's like martial law. You choose," he said.
As reported cases of the new coronavirus started to
climb in March, Duterte ordered a quarantine of the main northern island of
Luzon, which includes Manila's 12 million people.
The Philippines has detected about 5 660
coronavirus cases and recorded 362 deaths, but those figures are expected to
climb as the nation ramps up testing.
AFP
(Photo by Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images)
Trump was too slow in virus response: poll
Nearly two-thirds of Americans say President Donald
Trump was too slow in taking major steps to address the threat to the United
States from new coronavirus, a poll published on Thursday said.
According to the Pew Research Centre, 65% said
Trump was tardy in responding when cases of the Covid-19 illness were first
reported in other countries.
He initially downplayed the virus and has been keen
to end the resulting lockdowns which have crippled the world's largest economy.
The Pew survey was conducted 7-12 April among a
sample 4 917 American adults.
AFP
(MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Each
virus-hit person infecting fewer than one other in Germany: data
Each coronavirus-infected person in Germany is
infecting fewer than one other person, closely watched data showed, as Europe's
biggest economy looks to ease curbs to halt contagion from Monday.
According to figures published by disease control
agency Robert Koch Institute late Thursday, the person-to-person infection rate
has dropped to 0.7.
The infection rate is a key indicator for
politicians as they calibrate Germany's gradual steps out of the lockdown that
has seen schools and most businesses closed to slow the virus' spread.
AFP
(Getty Images)
Norway launches virus tracker app
Norway, one of the first European countries to
begin lifting confinement measures, is launching a smartphone tracking and
tracing app to try to halt a return of the deadly coronavirus.
The "Smittestop" or "stop
infection" app has been developed in the Nordic country to provide health
authorities a better picture of the spread of Covid-19 and tell users if they
have been in contact with the disease.
Use of the app is not mandatory and is free.
Users will be notified if were in close proximity to (less than two
metres) someone infected with the coronavirus for more than 15 minutes, but
does identify that person.
AFP
Hong Kong
airline sheds staff
Hong Kong's flagship carrier Cathay Pacific said it
was closing its US cabin crew bases in New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles
with a loss of 286 jobs.
The airline blamed the coronavirus pandemic, saying
it had "virtually halted travel".
Only three percent of its pre-virus
routes are running and in March it had just 311 000 passengers - a 90% drop on
the same month last year.
"As the economic impact of the global Covid-19
pandemic is intensifying, a recovery timeline in our customer demand remains
impossible to predict," Ronald Lam, Cathay's chief customer and commercial
officer, said on Thursday.
AFP