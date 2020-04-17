International Covid-19 update | Poll reveals Trump was too slow in virus response, Duterte threatens crackdown, Norway launches virus tracker app

Keeping you up to date on the latest novel coronavirus (Covid-19) news from around the world.

Amazon workers group calls for strike over virus and environmental concerns

Amazon tech workers are calling for a virtual one-day strike to pressure the online retail giant over warehouse safety conditions during the coronavirus pandemic.

The e-commerce colossus is believed to have had Covid-19 cases in a number of its warehouses and has seen employee protests and walkouts in several of them to press for safety improvements.

The workers group, Amazon Employees for Climate Justice, called on colleagues to call in sick on 24 April, accusing the company of firing workers protesting a lack of coronavirus safety precautions and environmental issues.

Duterte threatens 'martial law' crackdown

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has threatened to order the military and police to take control of the country's capital if people do not start obeying a virus lockdown.

"The military and police will enforce social distancing at curfew... It's like martial law. You choose," he said.

As reported cases of the new coronavirus started to climb in March, Duterte ordered a quarantine of the main northern island of Luzon, which includes Manila's 12 million people.

The Philippines has detected about 5 660 coronavirus cases and recorded 362 deaths, but those figures are expected to climb as the nation ramps up testing.

Trump was too slow in virus response: poll

Nearly two-thirds of Americans say President Donald Trump was too slow in taking major steps to address the threat to the United States from new coronavirus, a poll published on Thursday said.

According to the Pew Research Centre, 65% said Trump was tardy in responding when cases of the Covid-19 illness were first reported in other countries.

He initially downplayed the virus and has been keen to end the resulting lockdowns which have crippled the world's largest economy.

The Pew survey was conducted 7-12 April among a sample 4 917 American adults.

Each virus-hit person infecting fewer than one other in Germany: data

Each coronavirus-infected person in Germany is infecting fewer than one other person, closely watched data showed, as Europe's biggest economy looks to ease curbs to halt contagion from Monday.

According to figures published by disease control agency Robert Koch Institute late Thursday, the person-to-person infection rate has dropped to 0.7.

The infection rate is a key indicator for politicians as they calibrate Germany's gradual steps out of the lockdown that has seen schools and most businesses closed to slow the virus' spread.

Norway launches virus tracker app

Norway, one of the first European countries to begin lifting confinement measures, is launching a smartphone tracking and tracing app to try to halt a return of the deadly coronavirus.

The "Smittestop" or "stop infection" app has been developed in the Nordic country to provide health authorities a better picture of the spread of Covid-19 and tell users if they have been in contact with the disease.

Use of the app is not mandatory and is free.

Users will be notified if were in close proximity to (less than two metres) someone infected with the coronavirus for more than 15 minutes, but does identify that person.

Hong Kong airline sheds staff

Hong Kong's flagship carrier Cathay Pacific said it was closing its US cabin crew bases in New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles with a loss of 286 jobs.

The airline blamed the coronavirus pandemic, saying it had "virtually halted travel".

Only three percent of its pre-virus routes are running and in March it had just 311 000 passengers - a 90% drop on the same month last year.

"As the economic impact of the global Covid-19 pandemic is intensifying, a recovery timeline in our customer demand remains impossible to predict," Ronald Lam, Cathay's chief customer and commercial officer, said on Thursday.

